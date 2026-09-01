Annu Kapoor can’t tell Ranbir, Ranveer, Sidharth Malhotra apart: ‘Main nahi janta inhe’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra may be beloved by their fans and famous among today’s younger generation, but for senior actor Annu Kapoor, they are all the same. Admitting that he hasn’t seen any of their movies, Annu recently claimed he can’t even tell the three apart if they stood before him.

“Naa shakal se jaanta hu, naa personally jaanta hu; woh mere samne aajaye toh mujhe pata bhi nahi hai. Woh kaun hai mujhe maalum bhi nahi hai (I can’t recognise them by face, nor do I know them personally; if they were to stand before me, I wouldn’t even know),” he said during a conversation with Bhanu Pathak.

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‘Ranbir Kapoor is Rishi Kapoor’s son, right?’

He continued, “Ranbir toh Rishi Kapoor ka ladka hai na, isiliye main jaanta hu. Aur baaki… maine unka kaam kabhi dekha nahi hai. Toh kaise bolte hai, kaise khade hote hai, mujhe kya pata ki kya baat karte hai (Ranbir is Rishi Kapoor’s son, right? That’s why I know him. As for the rest… I have never watched any of their work. So, how would I know how they speak, stand, or talk?)”

As the interview progressed, Annu also weighed in on legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah’s criticism of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s acting skills. “Jab bhi bologe, nakaratmak hi bologe. Iss country mein tumhe bhi aham bolne wale bahut log hain, ki tum aham actor ho. Unke drishtikon se satya kuch nahi ho jata. Janta ne toh unko (Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan) superstars banaya hai. Woh inn successful star ke baare mein hi kyun bolte hain? (Whenever you speak, you only speak negatively. In this country, there are many people who call you ‘important’ too, saying that you are an important actor. But nothing becomes the truth from their perspective. The public has made them superstars. Why do they only talk about these successful stars?)”

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What Naseeruddin Shah said about Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan

For the unversed, Naseeruddin Shah has often criticised Amitabh Bachchan and had once called him a businessman rather than an actor. In a 2024 interview with SCREEN, he had also said, “If you ask Mr Bachchan to play a character like Bhola (the part that he plays in Manthan), I don’t think he would be able to do it. Similarly, I wouldn’t be able to do his kind of roles.”

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In a 2010 interview with NewsX, Naseeruddin claimed that director Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, widely regarded as one of the most influential Indian movies of all time, is “not a great film.” He added, “He (Big B) hasn’t made any great film. Sholay is not a great film; it’s entertaining for sure, but not great.”

Similarly, the acting legend also took a swipe at Shah Rukh Khan once, although he lauded him for achieving superstardom without any godfathers in the industry. “For that, I have great admiration for Shah Rukh. But as an actor, he is becoming boring.”