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Cannes 2026: Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari take over the French town in sarees
Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tara Sutaria, and Kalyani Priyadarshan shared glimpses of their stunning looks as they dazzled at Cannes.
It’s Cannes season, and understandably, much of the conversation around the festival revolves around celebrity fashion and red carpet appearances. Since the 79th edition of the prestigious film festival began, Alia Bhatt has dominated headlines with her Cannes presence. However, several other Indian celebrities are also making a strong impression this year, including Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Huma Qureshi’s Banarasi saare
On Saturday afternoon, Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Cannes look, where she embraced a Banarasi saree. In a series of photographs, the actor was seen draped in a dreamy deep plum-hued saree adorned with intricate gold zari work. Sharing the pictures, Huma wrote: “From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera. There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time. What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once, the nostalgia of a traditional Banarasi weave and the quiet unexpectedness of motifs that feel contemporary and playful. At Cannes, surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own.”
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Aditi Rao goes the traditional way
Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari also chose a saree for her Cannes appearance and shared a reel of herself posing for the cameras. Captioning the post with wit and simplicity, she wrote, “Wearing a saree… the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know.”
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Kalyani Priyadarshan’s debut
Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, known for her role in last year’s mega hit Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, also made her Cannes debut this year. She opted for a black-and-maroon gown and shared pictures of her look on Instagram.
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Tara Sutaria in a white gown
Tara Sutaria has also flown down to Cannes and slipped into a gorgeous white gown, sharing her look on Instagram, with a caption that read, “What a night. Such a pleasure to be one of six women being honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema Gala at the Cannes Film Festival. Unforgettable!”
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‘Obsession with Cannes is only about walking the red carpet’
In other news from Cannes, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reflected on the growing obsession with the festival’s glamour during a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi. Speaking about Cannes and its increasing focus on red carpet appearances, Kashyap expressed concern that cinema itself often takes a backseat. “In India, the obsession with Cannes is only about walking the red carpet. People don’t understand that there is a festival beyond it, and that its purpose extends far beyond the red carpet,” he said. Reflecting humorously on his own experience at the red carpet, he added, “Hum log side se chale jaate hai” (We just walk past it quietly).
He further elaborated, “That’s the least important part of Cannes. What matters more is the cinema. And I don’t even think most people come here for cinema anymore. Even many of the Indians coming for the market or the Indian Pavilion are barely watching films. Very rarely do I see someone actually attending screenings. I only saw two people watching a film.”
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