Cannes 2026: Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari take over the French town in sarees

It’s Cannes season, and understandably, much of the conversation around the festival revolves around celebrity fashion and red carpet appearances. Since the 79th edition of the prestigious film festival began, Alia Bhatt has dominated headlines with her Cannes presence. However, several other Indian celebrities are also making a strong impression this year, including Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Huma Qureshi’s Banarasi saare

On Saturday afternoon, Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Cannes look, where she embraced a Banarasi saree. In a series of photographs, the actor was seen draped in a dreamy deep plum-hued saree adorned with intricate gold zari work. Sharing the pictures, Huma wrote: “From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera. There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time. What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once, the nostalgia of a traditional Banarasi weave and the quiet unexpectedness of motifs that feel contemporary and playful. At Cannes, surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own.”