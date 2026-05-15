Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria dazzles at Women in Cinema gala with elegant red carpet look

Actor Tara Sutaria is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and her fans were recently delighted when they saw her third look from the French Riviera. Tara unveiled her third ensemble when she attended the Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation.

For the special evening, Tara embraced timeless sophistication in a white gown paired with emerald-and-diamond jewellery and a bun. The look had a vintage-inspired charm that perfectly matched the glamour of Cannes. Videos and photos from the gala quickly began circulating online, with fans praising the actor’s graceful appearance and classic fashion sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Ahead of her Cannes debut, Tara had hinted that her fashion choices would draw inspiration from old Hollywood icons, particularly Elizabeth Taylor.

Tara Sutaria’s Cannes looks so far

From dramatic monochrome gowns to sleek black silhouettes, Tara’s Cannes looks are trying to channel elegant vintage aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Sakhrani (@meerasakhrani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Before making a glamorous splash at Cannes 2026, Tara Sutaria turned the airport into her personal runway with a look straight out of a ’90s supermodel mood board. “Serving 90s supermodel airport energy enroute to Cannes 2026,” read the post caption by Tara’s stylist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, where she stars alongside Yash, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi.

Tara Sutaria’s goal is ‘peace of mind’

A few months ago, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly broke up. The actor did not address the break-up in public but in an interview soon after, she spoke about her peace of mind and said, “I’ve always believed success is internal. Peace of mind, a handful of people who love you, knowing yourself, that’s always been the goal.”

In the same chat, she said, “I’ve always been very ambitious, but I’ve also loved to balance my life. While having an amazing professional life is important, having an equally amazing personal life and having relationships are equally crucial. The one thing that truly drives me is the people in my life and my love for them. They push and drive me even on days I may not feel my best.”

Story continues below this ad

About Tara Sutaria

Tara made her debut in the movies with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She was last seen in the 2023 film Apurva.

In the recent past, she was seen in AP Dhillon’s music video “Thodi Si Daaru.”