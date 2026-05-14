Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria serves old-Hollywood glamour; Pooja Batra dazzles in metallic gown

Tara Sutaria and Pooja Batra brought glamour, drama and vintage fashion energy to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as both actors made striking appearances on the French Riviera. While Tara channelled old-Hollywood sophistication in a monochrome Helsa gown ahead of her big Cannes moment, Pooja turned heads on the red carpet in a shimmering metallic ensemble by Anne Barge.

Tara officially kicked off her Cannes 2026 journey by sharing a series of pictures from her first day at the prestigious festival. Sharing the photos, Tara wrote, “Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned.. Until then, some moments from day one..”

For her first Cannes look, Tara embraced timeless monochrome elegance in a dramatic black-and-white gown from Helsa. The strapless gown featured a structured corset-style bodice with a sharp white neckline detail. Fitted at the waist, the dress flowed into a voluminous midi skirt that brought a touch of classic 1950s drama. Delicate white lace peeking from the hem softened the look.

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Tara wore her hair in soft, voluminous waves with a deep side part, while her makeup featured a glowing matte base, fluttery lashes and a nude-brown lip. She completed the look with statement gold pearl-drop earrings, pointed-toe black pumps and sleek cat-eye sunglasses.

Tara’s second look

For her second Cannes appearance, Tara Sutaria stepped out in a dramatic all-black look by Rhea Costa. The figure-hugging off-shoulder dress featured a sculpted corset-style bodice and exaggerated draped detailing along the neckline, creating a striking silhouette.

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She styled the ensemble with sleek black pointed heels from Jimmy Choo and elevated the monochrome palette with vintage earrings from Chanel. Tara also accessorised the look with bold black sunglasses from Saint Laurent, adding a sharp retro edge to the outfit. Her soft side-swept waves and understated glam completed the elegant old-Hollywood-inspired look.

Pooja Batra’s red carpet appearance

Meanwhile, Pooja Batra also made a glamorous appearance on day two of the Cannes Film Festival and later shared glimpses from the red carpet on Instagram.

She wrote, “Huge thanks to the #fastandfurious family for the red carpet invite and looking.forward for #EchoesofUs screening.tonight #cannes #France @deepaktijoriteam @vanturiulia #joerajan @joerajan27 outfit by @annebarge wearing @annebarge”

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For the red carpet, Pooja opted for a metallic silver-grey gown by Anne Barge. The striking one-shoulder outfit featured intricate pleated detailing across the bodice and a flowing floor-length silhouette.

She paired the look with metallic heels and statement silver accessories, including bold hoop earrings and a sleek cuff bracelet. Her makeup leaned towards glamorous with smokey eyes, sculpted cheeks and a nude lip shade, while her hair was styled in a voluminous high ponytail that added a contemporary edge to the classic red carpet ensemble.

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Indian celebs at Cannes 2026

While Alia Bhatt has already made stunning appearances on the Cannes red carpet, several other Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ammy Virk and Karan Johar, are also expected to attend the prestigious film festival in the coming days.