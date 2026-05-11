Cannes 2026: Fans stunned by Aishwarya Rai’s absence from L’Oreal’s Hotel Martinez takeover

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

It’s that glamorous time of the year again when cinema, fashion and global celebrities come together for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As the festival kicks off tomorrow, luxury brands, filmmakers and international stars are gearing up for one of the biggest celebrations of cinema in the world. Among them is L’Oreal Paris, which recently shared a video showcasing the iconic facade of the legendary Hotel Martinez being dressed up with giant posters of its global ambassadors ahead of the festival.

The video featured massive posters of stars like Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Alia Bhatt. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed one major absence — there was no glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s poster in the clip, despite the actress being one of the brand’s most iconic faces and a Cannes regular for over two decades.