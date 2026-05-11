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Cannes 2026: Fans stunned by Aishwarya Rai’s absence from L’Oreal’s Hotel Martinez takeover
L’Oreal Paris recently shared a video showcasing the iconic facade of Hotel Martinez being dressed up with giant posters of its global ambassadors ahead of Cannes 2026. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed one major absence.
It’s that glamorous time of the year again when cinema, fashion and global celebrities come together for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As the festival kicks off tomorrow, luxury brands, filmmakers and international stars are gearing up for one of the biggest celebrations of cinema in the world. Among them is L’Oreal Paris, which recently shared a video showcasing the iconic facade of the legendary Hotel Martinez being dressed up with giant posters of its global ambassadors ahead of the festival.
The video featured massive posters of stars like Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Alia Bhatt. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed one major absence — there was no glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s poster in the clip, despite the actress being one of the brand’s most iconic faces and a Cannes regular for over two decades.
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The caption of the video read: “And… action! The most iconic façade in Cannes is getting its festival look. Hôtel Martinez is officially dressed in L’Oréal Paris.”
While Alia Bhatt’s fans celebrated her presence in the campaign video, with her mother Soni Razdan also resharing the post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans flooded the comments section expressing disappointment and outrage.
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One fan wrote, “Everyone in the comments is asking for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Where is her poster? New faces may come, but you can’t replace the OG Aishwarya. Even you know her worth!” Another user commented, “Where is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?” while a third wrote, “You board Alia Bhatt over Aishwarya Rai? Like seriously?”
For many fans, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is synonymous with Cannes itself. The actress first appeared at the festival in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas and has since become one of India’s biggest global representatives at the event. From dramatic gowns to traditional Indian looks, Aishwarya’s appearances have consistently generated headlines internationally, earning her the title of the “Queen of Cannes” among fans.
Aishwarya is reportedly set to attend the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, marking her 23rd appearance as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. The festival is scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 23 and is expected to witness a strong Indian presence yet again.
Last year, Aishwarya’s Cannes appearance went massively viral after she walked the red carpet in a regal ivory saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The look featured intricate handwoven Kadwa Banarasi craftsmanship paired with striking ruby and diamond jewellery, while her sindoor added a deeply traditional touch that won hearts online. Her appearance sparked widespread discussion across social media, with many calling it one of her most memorable Cannes looks in recent years.
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