Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in sparkling blue mermaid gown, see videos and photos

After much speculation, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally arrived at the Cannes Film Festival. For her first appearance at Cannes 2026, Aishwarya chose a sparkling blue mermaid gown. Photos and videos of her look have since gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Aishwarya Rai is seen gracefully posing for photographers on a staircase. She looked mesmerising in the gown. In another video, Aishwarya was seen warmly greeting Eva Longoria.

The wait is over and she delivered PURE PERFECTION 😭📸👑 #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/mACdiDe4GN — Aishwarya (@QueenAishwaryaa) May 22, 2026

TELL A FRIEND TO TELL A FRIEND SHE’S BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/zlfpEItMGs — kp (@earthlykisssed) May 22, 2026

WE GOT AISH AND EVA!!! HALLELUJAH pic.twitter.com/nXJoRxgJI9 — sowls (@sowlspace) May 22, 2026

On Friday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the premiere of The Birthday Party at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of The Birthday Party at Cannes 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of The Birthday Party at Cannes 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Ariana Greenblatt, from left, Eva Longoria, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for photographers at the premiere of The Birthday Party at the 79th Cannes film festival. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Ariana Greenblatt, from left, Eva Longoria, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for photographers at the premiere of The Birthday Party at the 79th Cannes film festival. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

On Thursday night, Aishwarya Rai was photographed leaving Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

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Previously, there was speculation around Aishwarya Rai’s attendance at the film festival as L’Oreal Paris’ campaign at Cannes, which featured most of their global ambassadors, did not feature Aishwarya. When fans questioned if she would be coming for the festival, they responded in the comments section, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.”

Aishwarya Rai’s many visits to Cannes

Aishwarya Rai has been visiting Cannes since 2002. Her first visit was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan for the premiere of their film Devdas. Since then, Aishwarya has been visiting the film festival every year.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Reuters) Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Reuters)

The year after the Devdas premiere, she served as a jury member at the prestigious film festival, and became the first Indian actress to perform that role. In later years, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone also served in the jury.

During one of the editions, she was seen with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and during another edition, her in-laws, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also accompanied her.

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However, in the last few years, Aishwarya Rai has been accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya.