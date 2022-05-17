75th Cannes 2022 Opening Day Live Updates: India is the ‘country of honour’ at the French festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival starts on Tuesday and this time, the prestigious film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. India has been chosen as the first ‘country of honour’ at Marche du Cinema, and on the opening day, a delegation from India, led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, will be walking the red carpet. The delegation includes AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, among others.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar was also scheduled to walk the red carpet but the actor was tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.”

This year, six films from India are being screened at the Cannes Film Market. These include – Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Maithili) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam).

Indian actor Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury at the prestigious film festival. “While it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community… We can literally count on our fingertips the number of times anyone from India has been on the jury or has had the opportunity to represent the country at a platform such as this,” Deepika told PTI.