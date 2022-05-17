scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read
Live now

75th Cannes 2022 Opening Day Live Updates: India is the ‘country of honour’ at the French festival

75th Cannes Film Festival Live News Updates, Cannes 2022 Opening Day Latest Updates: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be leading the Indian contingent at Cannes.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 17, 2022 5:27:15 pm
Anurag ThakurAnurag Thakur takes a tour of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022. (Photo: Ministry of I&B/Twitter)

The 75th Cannes Film Festival starts on Tuesday and this time, the prestigious film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. India has been chosen as the first ‘country of honour’ at Marche du Cinema, and on the opening day, a delegation from India, led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, will be walking the red carpet. The delegation includes AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, among others.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar was also scheduled to walk the red carpet but the actor was tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.”

Express at Cannes |Cannes 2022: From films to red carpet, the spotlight is on India

This year, six films from India are being screened at the Cannes Film Market. These include – Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Maithili) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam).

Indian actor Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury at the prestigious film festival. “While it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community… We can literally count on our fingertips the number of times anyone from India has been on the jury or has had the opportunity to represent the country at a platform such as this,” Deepika told PTI.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Cannes 2022.

17:25 (IST)17 May 2022
Tamannaah Bhatia is attending Cannes 2022

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the celebrities who will be walking the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. On Monday, she posted a photo with 'enroute Cannes' as the caption.

17:10 (IST)17 May 2022
Shekhar Kapur and Prasoon Joshi have arrived at Cannes 2022

Shekhar Kapur and Prasoon Joshi were seen interacting with Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur at 75th Cannes Film Festival.

16:55 (IST)17 May 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Cannes Film Festival
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be walking the red carpet at Cannes.

16:43 (IST)17 May 2022
Delighted about India's participation as a Country of Honour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "delighted about India's participation as a Country of Honour at Marché du Film-festival de Cannes." He said, "As India celebrates its 75th yr of independence,75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 yrs of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance pride associated with momentous milestones."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they left for the Cannes Film Festival. Pooja Hegde was also greeted by fans at the airport as she took a flight to the French city.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd