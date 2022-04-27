Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to be part of competition jury, here’s a look at her past appearances

Actor Deepika Padukone will be a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The jury comprises five men and four women, who will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours. According to the current speculation, Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the festival since 2017, would be expected to walk for all ten days.

French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Joining him on the jury along with Deepika are actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. The jury will announce this year’s winners at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

Some of the films that will be screened at the prestigious festival include David Cronenberg’s dystopian sci-fi drama Crimes of the Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen; the mystery thriller Decision to Leave from South Korean director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy); and Showing Up from First Cow filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, which stars Michelle Williams. Meanwhile, previous Palme D’or winners including Hirokazu Kore-eda and Ruben Östlund are back in competition.

Deepika has always managed to leave the world stunned with her gorgeous sartorial looks from the Met Gala and Cannes Festival.

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film Pain and Glory at the 72nd international film festival. (Source: AP) Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film Pain and Glory at the 72nd international film festival. (Source: AP)

From transparent aubergine Marchesa gowns to a radiant fuchsia pinks and emeralds, she has always proved that she is the queen of the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir Gehraiyaan and prior to that, Kabir Khan’s 83, which chronicled India’s victory at the Cricket World Cup. She has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline as well as Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Pathaan is slated for a January 2023 release.