Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone mesmerises in yet another stunning black dress. See photos

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently serving as a part of the nine-member jury of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, looked breathtaking in the new photos she shared on her social media on Monday evening.

Dressed in a glittery black floor-length dress, Deepika looked like a complete stunner in the photos from the south of France.

Previously, photos from Deepika Padukone and actor, husband Ranveer Singh’s party with Cannes jury member and actor Rebecca Hall made the rounds on the internet. The trio looked happy as can be as they posed for the camera. While Deepika was seen in a pretty pink skirt and printed white Louis Vuitton shirt, Ranveer wore an animal-print shirt.

In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika said that Ranveer is having a blast at Cannes. The actor also spoke about the pressure of walking the red carpet multiple times and invited her husband Ranveer to take up that responsibility in her stead. She said, “Considering this time I am letting my responsibility take the driver’s seat, he is welcome to sort of walk the carpet on my behalf. He is more than welcome to do that. He will ace it for sure.”

Deepika Padukone has been a regular face at the Cannes Film Festival since 2017. But this is the first time she has been invited to be a part of its prestigious jury which will announce who won the coveted Palme d’Or at the end of the 10-day festival. The 75th Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 28.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has multiple projects in her kitty, including Nag Ashwin’s Project K, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, The Intern’s Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan and the actioner Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.