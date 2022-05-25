Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks as fresh as a daisy in floral dress, see photos

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is a part of 2022 Cannes Film Festival’s nine-member jury, has never failed to put her best fashion foot forward. After turning heads with her amazing red carpet outfits since day one of the coveted film festival, Deepika treated fans to a new set of photos on Wednesday. In the photos, the actor flaunted her floral dress.

Ever since Deepika shared the photos, fans have been going gaga over the dreamy photos. “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always,” a comment read. Another fan wrote, “You are Just an icon of beauty.” A fan mentioned how Deepika looks “Fresh as Daisy” in the photos.

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone attended the premiere of The Innocents. She also attended Cannes Film Festival’s 75th anniversary bash.

The actor kickstarted her week by spending time with husband Ranveer Singh in Cannes. Ranveer was even seen partying with Deepika and actor, jury member Rebecca Hall. In a recent interview, Deepika said that Ranveer has been having a ball at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone admitted that she is a bit scared about announcing the winner at the end of the film festival. While speaking with Variety, Deepika said, “It makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit. And that’s okay too, because, I don’t want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I’ve landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don’t want to think too much about what led me to come here.”

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up for release, including Fighter, Pathaan, The Intern Hindi remake and Project K.