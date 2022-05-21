Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone ditches red carpet on Day 4 to attend Louis Vitton dinner party, see photos

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone continues to mesmerise fans with her fashion choices at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. On the fourth day, Deepika missed appearing on the red carpet but she made a stylish appearance at the formal dinner party hosted by Vanity Fair and Louis Vuitton in Cannes. For the dinner, she opted for a Louis Vitton outfit. She wore a dress that she paired with a beige jacket. She completed her look with high boots similar to the ones she wore at the jury dinner.

Until now, Deepika has opted for a gold and black saree, a chic printed shirt and pants, and a red gown at Cannes 2022. This year, the actor is a part of the nine-member jury that will announce the winner of the Palme d’Or.

Deepika Padukone’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, will soon join her at the film festival.

In a new video that Deepika shared from Cannes, the actor was asked if she is tired after having to do so much during the ongoing film festival. She replied, “It’s a different kind of tired. It’s like when you go to sleep with a smile.”

While attending the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022, Deepika had said that there are only a handful of Indian talents who have represented the country at Cannes but India has the potential to offer much more. “I feel as a nation, we have it. We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just need that sort of conviction. I truly believe there will come a day when Indians won’t have to be at Cannes, and Cannes (film festival) will be in India,” she said.

Sh Mame Khan, folk artist and music composer enthralled the audiences at the inauguration of India 🇮🇳 Pavilion with an impromptu song. Check this out 😎#IndiaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/3nPBOxDbsn — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) May 18, 2022

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Pathaan, Project K and Fighter in the pipeline.