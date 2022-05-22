Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari is a sight to behold in colourful gown at red carpet debut, says ‘it’s the moment she’s been waiting for’

Aditi Rao Hydari made a stunning debut at Cannes 2022 in a colourful thigh-slit gown, paired with minimal accessories. The actor took to Instagram and shared several photos from the event. Aditi’s gown is from designer Mark Bumgarner’s label. The sleeveless dress has bright crimson red and hot pink shades. It also has a bateau neckline, with thigh-high slit on the side, and a straight-fitted dress with short frills attached to the waist, that extends to the floor, forming a sweeping train. This train had numerous pleats that swept the red carpet. Aditi rounded off her look with high heels, tear-drop earrings with precious gemstones and tied her hair in a ponytail.

She captioned her post, “The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie.”

Vivo India, the brand she’s endorsing, also shared several photos on their Instagram pages as well.

Adito Rao Hydari at Cannes Red Carpet (Photo: Vivo) Adito Rao Hydari at Cannes Red Carpet (Photo: Vivo)

Earlier, Aditi had shared a photo of herself in a short black dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn, with her hair tied back. Her gold necklace completed the look.

Along with Aditi Rao Hydari, several other celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde and Helly Shah attended the Cannes Film Festival and served some glam looks too. Deepika is part of the nine-member jury that will announce the winner of the prestigious Palme D’Or at the end of the film festival.