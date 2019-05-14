Cannes 2019: AR Rahman to present “Scent of a Song” from directorial debut Le Musk

AR Rahman is attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and the composer will be presenting a musical experience from his directorial debut Le Musk. Titled “Scent of a song”, Rahman described this as a “musical sensory experience.”

Rahman’s directorial venture Le Musk is a virtual reality (VR) film. Starring Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan, the short film was shot in Rome. Rahman had earlier told Mid-day that the film won’t release in Indian theaters as the technology of VR is not available in most theaters. He said, “For a short film like Le Musk, I thought VR was the perfect medium. Unfortunately, our theatres are not ready. We don’t have theatres that provide the headmounted devices required for VR. Being one of the first few to make this kind of cinema comes with its own challenges.”

The Oscar-winning music composer also added, “My film will be more like an art installation rather than a regular release.”

AR Rahman also spoke about the concept of the film and said, “It all began with an informal chat I was having with my wife, who is very fond of perfumes. She suggested that I should make a movie on smell, and somehow the idea took tangible shape.”

Rahman is now gearing up for his next film 99 Songs which is a romantic musical. 99 Songs marks his debut as a co-writer and producer.

AR Rahman has been sharing various photos from Cannes on his Instagram handle. The festival begins today and concludes on May 25. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and others will be seen at the red carpet of the festival.