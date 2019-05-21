Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a photo sharing spree

After making heads turn with her looks on the red carpet of the ongoing 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated her many followers on Instagram to some clicks from the French Riviera.

On Tuesday morning, the former Miss World was on a photo sharing spree. She posted pictures showing off her different looks for the day.

Aishwarya Rai aced her 18th consecutive appearance at the gala annual event. On her first day, she was seen with daughter Aaradhya who held her mother’s hand as she walked the red carpet. Aishwarya also attended the screening of movies like La Belle Epoque and A Hidden Life.



The 45-year-old actor is at the film festival representing a cosmetic brand.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen on the silver screen in 2018 film Fanney Khan. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta.

Before Aishwarya, other Indian beauties like Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Mallika Sherawat marked their presence at Cannes 2019.