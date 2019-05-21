Toggle Menu
Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a photo sharing spree

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aced her 18th consecutive appearance at the gala annual event. On her first day, she was seen with daughter Aaradhya who held her mother's hand as she walked the red carpet.

aishwarya rai bachchan at cannes 2019
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is slaying at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

After making heads turn with her looks on the red carpet of the ongoing 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated her many followers on Instagram to some clicks from the French Riviera.

On Tuesday morning, the former Miss World was on a photo sharing spree. She posted pictures showing off her different looks for the day.

Aishwarya Rai aced her 18th consecutive appearance at the gala annual event. On her first day, she was seen with daughter Aaradhya who held her mother’s hand as she walked the red carpet. Aishwarya also attended the screening of movies like La Belle Epoque and A Hidden Life.

See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest photos from Cannes 2019

aishwarya rai cannes red carpet photos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘La Belle Epoque’ at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Aishwarya Rai cannes 2019 red carpet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanked everyone for their love with this picture. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)
aishwarya rai red carpet cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘La Belle Epoque’ at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Aishwarya Rai photos
Aishwarya Rai looked chic in her this look from Cannes 2019. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai cannes 2019 pics
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted her this photo from Cannes 2019 on Instagram. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai cannes images
Aishwarya Rai donned this look as she went for a stroll in the French city. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)
aishwarya rai cannes 2019
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her this look on Instagram. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

The 45-year-old actor is at the film festival representing a cosmetic brand.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen on the silver screen in 2018 film Fanney Khan. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta.

Before Aishwarya, other Indian beauties like Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Mallika Sherawat marked their presence at Cannes 2019.

