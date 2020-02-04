Cancer doesn’t define us: Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap send out positive vibes

Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap shared messages on social media on World Cancer Day. (Photo: Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap/Instagram) Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap shared messages on social media on World Cancer Day. (Photo: Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)

Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap have both come out as survivors of cancer. The two celebs shared every part of their journey with their fans on social media and on World Cancer Day, they took to Instagram to share their positive messages.

Sonali shared a video on Instagram where she says, “Change is the only constant in life”. She further talks about how her life has changed in the last two years. “Cancer doesn’t define us,” she concludes in the video.

Tahira replied on the video and wrote, “You gorgeous courageous you😍❤️ inspiration to so many including me! Thanku for being you!”

Tahira Kashyap also posted a video message on Instagram and shared it with a caption, “On this #worldcancerday I dedicate this post to the unlimited human potential that we all possess.And yes I will exploit and use each and every platform to spread the message of #earlybreastcancerdetection. Be it print, audio, video, film, talk show ….. I will write, talk and will continue doing so as this is my mission and I feel strongly about it! So if someone says ‘aur kitna bolegi’ my answer will be ‘abhi baaki hai’”

Earlier, Sonali spoke at CAHOCON 2019 Mumbai and shared, “This is a disease that is scary, no doubt about it. It is not a disease that can be diagnosed easily. Early detection is the most important thing when this disease is concerned. I feel the disease is less scary than the treatment. I feel that sometime. Had I detected it early, there were more chances. It would cost me less, and I would go through less painful treatments. I would have had more options in treatment also.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd