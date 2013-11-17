Can return to screen if role is challenging: Amol Palekar

veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar,who has stopped acting in films,is ready to return to the silver screen if a challenging and exciting role came his way.

“I have not acted for 22 years now. But,I did come out and act in one of my own films,’Samantar’,a Marathi film. One of the biggest attractions in that was,not only my acting again,(but) Sharmila Tagore acting in a Marathi film.

“So,me and Sharmila Tagore was a different kind of an attraction for all the people. But I did that role only because I got excited about that character,” he said,talking to PTI here.

“I thought here is something new,something different which I have not done and I have a chance to do that. If and when I get that kind of an offer,to do something different,something exciting,something challenging,of course,I will do that,” said the actor,who regaled the audiences in 70s and 80s with his roles in middle-class romantic comedies.

Palekar,a former chief of Children’s Film Society of India,is in the city for the ongoing 18th International Children’s Film Festival of India.

He said he and his wife Sandhya Gokhale,a writer,were working on a children’s film currently.

The couple had earlier made ‘Dumkata’,a child-centric film,which had Om Puri in the cast and music by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy.

Observing that commercial aspect cannot be a reason for not making enough children’s films in the country,Palekar said successful mainstream directors and filmmakers should make an effort to make these films commercially viable.

