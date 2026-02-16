‘Called Yami Gautam after watching Dhurandhar’: Raveena Tandon on ‘genius’ Aditya Dhar, how she once had Ranveer Singh removed from her set

Actress Raveena Tandon said she called Yami Gautam after watching Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar to praise her husband Aditya Dhar for bringing back 70s-style heroism in cinema

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 12:33 PM IST
Raveena TandonRaveena Tandon praises director Aditya Dhar's work in Dhurandhar
Make us preferred source on Google

Raveena Tandon couldn’t contain her excitement after watching Aditya Dhar’s latest film, Dhurandhar. So much so that she picked up the phone and called his wife, actress Yami Gautam, just to express her admiration.

“I saw Dhurandhar and I called Yami. And I said, I’m the biggest fan of your husband and you have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is it, completely,” Raveena said with evident excitement. The actress made it clear that Dhar has impressed her beyond measure with his latest work.

“I think directors like Aditya Dhar are fixing something that’s been missing from Hindi cinema,” she told Zoom. She pointed to recent hits like KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa, saying these films have brought back the kind of larger-than-life heroes that were popular in the 1970s.

“They completely brought back the 70s era of again with a hero looking like a hero in a film,” she said. For her, it’s not just about how things look on screen, it’s about how the audience feel watching it.

“That gratification for the audience to feel like yes they took revenge like this, or that satisfaction of seeing a hero being a hero, a heroine being a heroine,” she explained.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Mammootty celebrate India’s win over Pak in T20 World Cup: ‘Brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk’

Things got funny when Raveena brought up Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, who’s talked many times about being her fan since childhood. Raveena recalled how she had Ranveer removed from the set.
“He was a 10 or 11 years old and we were doing a sensual song. I noticed he was staring and I was like listen you can’t keep kids in here while we are doing this song. Why corrupt the child? But then I should have known – Ranveer Singh, he doesn’t need any kind,” she remembered.

Story continues below this ad

Raveena had nothing but good things to say about Dhurandhar and it’s cast. “First of all I feel that Aditya is a genius. Ranveer is mind blowing, no word for him in that film, he is beyond,” she said, struggling to find the right words to describe how good the actor was.

“Everybody in that film – Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun were so brilliant” she said. Raveena said she was happy to see veteran actors Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera getting meaty roles.

“It was so good to see them do such great amazing performances,” she said about the supporting cast.

She gave credit to Aditya Dhar’s direction for pulling it all together. “This is also the director, the kind of presentation he gives you,” she noted.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra recalls waiting 15 hours on Hollywood set; was 'dealing with a lot in India': 'I was just trying to survive'
Priyanka Chopra
O Romeo BO day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film registers Rs 30.1 cr opening weekend
Shahid Kapoor starre O Romeo box office collection
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Union budget 2026
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Yogita Aaryamann
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement