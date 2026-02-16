Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Called Yami Gautam after watching Dhurandhar’: Raveena Tandon on ‘genius’ Aditya Dhar, how she once had Ranveer Singh removed from her set
Actress Raveena Tandon said she called Yami Gautam after watching Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar to praise her husband Aditya Dhar for bringing back 70s-style heroism in cinema
Raveena Tandon couldn’t contain her excitement after watching Aditya Dhar’s latest film, Dhurandhar. So much so that she picked up the phone and called his wife, actress Yami Gautam, just to express her admiration.
“I saw Dhurandhar and I called Yami. And I said, I’m the biggest fan of your husband and you have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is it, completely,” Raveena said with evident excitement. The actress made it clear that Dhar has impressed her beyond measure with his latest work.
“I think directors like Aditya Dhar are fixing something that’s been missing from Hindi cinema,” she told Zoom. She pointed to recent hits like KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa, saying these films have brought back the kind of larger-than-life heroes that were popular in the 1970s.
“They completely brought back the 70s era of again with a hero looking like a hero in a film,” she said. For her, it’s not just about how things look on screen, it’s about how the audience feel watching it.
“That gratification for the audience to feel like yes they took revenge like this, or that satisfaction of seeing a hero being a hero, a heroine being a heroine,” she explained.
Things got funny when Raveena brought up Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, who’s talked many times about being her fan since childhood. Raveena recalled how she had Ranveer removed from the set.
“He was a 10 or 11 years old and we were doing a sensual song. I noticed he was staring and I was like listen you can’t keep kids in here while we are doing this song. Why corrupt the child? But then I should have known – Ranveer Singh, he doesn’t need any kind,” she remembered.
Raveena had nothing but good things to say about Dhurandhar and it’s cast. “First of all I feel that Aditya is a genius. Ranveer is mind blowing, no word for him in that film, he is beyond,” she said, struggling to find the right words to describe how good the actor was.
“Everybody in that film – Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun were so brilliant” she said. Raveena said she was happy to see veteran actors Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera getting meaty roles.
“It was so good to see them do such great amazing performances,” she said about the supporting cast.
She gave credit to Aditya Dhar’s direction for pulling it all together. “This is also the director, the kind of presentation he gives you,” she noted.
