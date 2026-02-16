‘Called Yami Gautam after watching Dhurandhar’: Raveena Tandon on ‘genius’ Aditya Dhar, how she once had Ranveer Singh removed from her set

Raveena Tandon couldn’t contain her excitement after watching Aditya Dhar’s latest film, Dhurandhar. So much so that she picked up the phone and called his wife, actress Yami Gautam, just to express her admiration.

“I saw Dhurandhar and I called Yami. And I said, I’m the biggest fan of your husband and you have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is it, completely,” Raveena said with evident excitement. The actress made it clear that Dhar has impressed her beyond measure with his latest work.

“I think directors like Aditya Dhar are fixing something that’s been missing from Hindi cinema,” she told Zoom. She pointed to recent hits like KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa, saying these films have brought back the kind of larger-than-life heroes that were popular in the 1970s.