CAA protest in Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker and others join in

Citizens all over the country are taking to the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protesters have been quite vocal on social media as well, and this is where they have found some support from celebrities. Over the past three days, celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh among others have expressed their concern over the ongoing protests that have turned violent in many cities.
A protest against CAA is being held in Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, and some celebrities have lent their support to the proceedings.
On Wednesday, a protest in Carter Road, Bandra saw the presence of hundreds as they gathered to voice their concern.
Alankrita Shrivastava shared on Twitter, "Overwhelmed with the turnout at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. It was powerful, and peaceful. I felt the heartbeat of a nation where the democratic pulse is alive and healthy. Let us continue the resistance against divisive politics. Let no power divide India. We are one."
Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Well done Mumbai on a peaceful protest today and a special shout out to the @MumbaiPolice for overseeing the safety and security of all gathered. #Respect"
Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Nikkhil Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandita Das, Konkana Sensharna, Jim Sarbh, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Salem, Raj Babbar, Sanjay Suri, Anupriya Goenka, Neeraj Ghaywan among others are present at the CAA protest.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said at the protest, "There are many kinds of flowers in our garden. But if we insist there should be only one kind and one colour of flower..."
Jaaved Jaffrey asks the government in his speech, "Stop this game. Tell us what’s going to happen next. Give us roti kapada makaan. You said you’d give us health policy, education policy but you come to power and the first thing you say is that you are going to build a temple!"
Dia Mirza shared this video from the CAA protest. The actor had earlier tweeted, "Due to ill health unable to attend protest in #MumbaiAgainstCAA today but I am with every single peaceful protester today who is standing in solidarity with his/her fellow Indians. May our #Democracy always bring us together as ONE. #IndiaAgainstCAA."
At the protest, Farhan Akhtar said, "As a citizen of the country and as somebody who was born and has grown up with a certain idea of India, it is important for me to raise my voice. If everything was ok, why would so many people turn up? Not just in Mumbai, but Delhi, Assam, Bangalore, Hyderabad."
Swara Bhasker is present at the CAA protest in Mumbai.
Farhan Akhtar has arrived at August Kranti Maidan to participate in the protest against CAA.
Sushant Singh said in a statement, "It's time that we wipe out hatred, spread love. Whatever misunderstanding, fear exists in our hearts, should be spoken about through dialogue with the government. I had attended the Mumbai University protest to support her youth. If the youth is disappointed, it is my responsibility as an elder to go to them and try to understand them. Many people have asked me if I have read the bill at all. I am reading the bill." He further added, "I still don't know why I am being terminated from the show, Savdhan India. I have not received the official termination letter. I got a WhatsApp message from the channel at 2:30 am on December 17 that December 20 would be the last day of the show. Before that, I wasn't given any intimation."
Anurag Kashyap shared on twitter, "By shutting down internet , metros, arresting people .. you are just being an ostrich ... the voices will only get louder .. #Emergency2019"
Actor Arjun Mathur is at August Kranti Maidan protest against CAA and NRC in Mumbai. He shared this photo via his Instagram story.
