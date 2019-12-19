CAA protest in Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker and others join in

Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhasker at the CAA protest in Mumbai. Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhasker at the CAA protest in Mumbai.

Citizens all over the country are taking to the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protesters have been quite vocal on social media as well, and this is where they have found some support from celebrities. Over the past three days, celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh among others have expressed their concern over the ongoing protests that have turned violent in many cities.

A protest against CAA is being held in Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, and some celebrities have lent their support to the proceedings.

On Wednesday, a protest in Carter Road, Bandra saw the presence of hundreds as they gathered to voice their concern.