Friday, December 27, 2019
CAA protest in Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker and others join in

Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh and others are participating in the protest against CAA in Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2019 9:14:13 pm
caa protest mumbai Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhasker at the CAA protest in Mumbai.

Citizens all over the country are taking to the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protesters have been quite vocal on social media as well, and this is where they have found some support from celebrities. Over the past three days, celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh among others have expressed their concern over the ongoing protests that have turned violent in many cities.

A protest against CAA is being held in Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, and some celebrities have lent their support to the proceedings.

On Wednesday, a protest in Carter Road, Bandra saw the presence of hundreds as they gathered to voice their concern.

Follow this LIVE BLOG for all updates from the protest against CAA.

    21:14 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    'Let us continue the resistance against divisive politics'

    Alankrita Shrivastava shared on Twitter, "Overwhelmed with the turnout at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. It was powerful, and peaceful. I felt the heartbeat of a nation where the democratic pulse is alive and healthy. Let us continue the resistance against divisive politics. Let no power divide India. We are one."

    20:56 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Farhan Akhtar lauds Mumbai Police

    Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Well done Mumbai on a peaceful protest today and a special shout out to the @MumbaiPolice for overseeing the safety and security of all gathered. #Respect"

    20:33 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Swara Bhasker was present at the CAA protest in Mumbai
    20:03 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Aditi Rao Hydari at the CAA protest in Mumbai
    20:00 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Richa Chadha lends her support
    19:49 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Huma Qureshi at CAA protest
    19:42 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Jaaved Jaaferi takes the stage at CAA protest
    19:38 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra speaks at CAA protest
    19:30 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Sushant Singh at CAA protest
    19:26 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Janice Sequeira at CAA protest
    19:16 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Nandita Das and others lend support

    Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Nikkhil Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandita Das, Konkana Sensharna, Jim Sarbh, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Salem, Raj Babbar, Sanjay Suri, Anupriya Goenka, Neeraj Ghaywan among others are present at the CAA protest.

    19:11 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    'Mumbai celebrates democracy'
    19:01 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra present at the protest

    Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said at the protest, "There are many kinds of flowers in our garden. But if we insist there should be only one kind and one colour of flower..."

    19:00 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Jaaved Jaffrey questions the government at the protest

    Jaaved Jaffrey asks the government in his speech, "Stop this game. Tell us what’s going to happen next. Give us roti kapada makaan. You said you’d give us health policy, education policy but you come to power and the first thing you say is that you are going to build a temple!"

    18:49 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Dia Mirza lends her support

    Dia Mirza shared this video from the CAA protest. The actor had earlier tweeted, "Due to ill health unable to attend protest in #MumbaiAgainstCAA today but I am with every single peaceful protester today who is standing in solidarity with his/her fellow Indians. May our #Democracy always bring us together as ONE. #IndiaAgainstCAA."

    18:41 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Swara Bhasker at CAA protest in Mumbai

    (Express photo by Benita Fernando)

    18:38 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    'Important for me to raise my voice'

    At the protest, Farhan Akhtar said, "As a citizen of the country and as somebody who was born and has grown up with a certain idea of India, it is important for me to raise my voice. If everything was ok, why would so many people turn up? Not just in Mumbai, but Delhi, Assam, Bangalore, Hyderabad."

    (Express photo by Benita Fernando)

    18:26 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Swara Bhasker jins in

    Swara Bhasker is present at the CAA protest in Mumbai.

    18:13 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Farhan Akhtar at the CAA protest in Mumbai

    (Express photo by Benita Fernando)

    17:59 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Richa Chadha lends her support via Twitter
    17:52 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Farhan Akhtar at the CAA protest

    Farhan Akhtar has arrived at August Kranti Maidan to participate in the protest against CAA.

    17:26 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Sushant Singh joins protest against CAA

    Sushant Singh said in a statement, "It's time that we wipe out hatred, spread love. Whatever misunderstanding, fear exists in our hearts, should be spoken about through dialogue with the government. I had attended the Mumbai University protest to support her youth. If the youth is disappointed, it is my responsibility as an elder to go to them and try to understand them. Many people have asked me if I have read the bill at all. I am reading the bill." He further added, "I still don't know why I am being terminated from the show, Savdhan India. I have not received the official termination letter. I got a WhatsApp message from the channel at 2:30 am on December 17 that December 20 would be the last day of the show. Before that, I wasn't given any intimation."

    16:30 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    'The voices will only get louder'

    Anurag Kashyap shared on twitter, "By shutting down internet , metros, arresting people .. you are just being an ostrich ... the voices will only get louder .. #Emergency2019"

    16:22 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Shabana Azmi lends her support via Twitter
    16:16 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Arjun Mathur lends his support

    Actor Arjun Mathur is at August Kranti Maidan protest against CAA and NRC in Mumbai. He shared this photo via his Instagram story.

    (Photo: Arjun Mathur/Instagram story)

    16:11 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Lyricist Kausar Munir on the protest against CAA

    Recently, Kamal Haasan met with students from Madras University who have been protesting against CAA. Speaking to the press, Haasan said, "There are 800 students struck Inside Taramani and Marina campuses. They have been starved out so that their voices can be silenced. I have come here to lend my face as their podium and my vocal cords as their microphone. I am not allowed inside. They might say what rights I have got since I am a high school dropout. But let me tell you, once the students get their degrees and get out of the college, they will call themselves as engineers, lawyers, and doctors, but till I die, I will call myself a student. I shall remain a student and I have come here in that capacity to be their defender."

    He added, "I will keep voicing, whether or not I had started a party, now that I have started a party, it has become my bonded duty to be here and voice. You cannot silence the voices across the country, I fear we are moving towards a dictatorship."

