‘Butterfly Titliyan’: Hi Vivaan, Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new song that is ‘healing music itself’ and giving Yashraj Mukhate ideas

After announcing his acting comeback earlier this week with Badass Ravi Kumar, the unexpected second installment in the ‘Xposé Universe‘, singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya has unveiled the first song from the soundtrack, titled “Butterfly Titliyan.” But before you can wrap your head around why the song has essentially been titled ‘butterfly’ twice, Himesh has already declared it to be the ‘biggest romantic dance party anthem of the year’, and himself as a ‘maestro rockstar’.

The four-and-a-half minute music video for “Butterfly Titliyan” literally begins in an explosive manner, as Himesh dances with cowboys and veiled women. We see gunfights, car chases, and at one point, an erupting volcano. In between all this, a bare-chested Himesh gives equal importance to pouts and bronzer, as he takes down villains and poses heroically against a green screen. Although he spends most of the video loudly singing the song directly in a woman’s ear.

“Let’s just agree that music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Today’s kids don’t know what this gave and what he is giving in Bollywood,” another person commented. “Darte hain log aapka gana bajane se kahin DJ na foot jaaye,” read the top comment on Himesh’s Instagram post. “Sir kyu bollywood ka naam rushan kar rahe ho?” another person asked, while parody musician Yashraj Mukhate reacted with fire emojis.

Himesh is still a massively popular presence in Bollywood — he composed the soundtrack for the recent Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan and is a fixture on reality TV — but he has also become something of a curiosity among the Gen Z. His antics have been popularised on Instagram by the parody account Himesh Doing Things, which is literally a collection of short videos of Himesh ‘doing things’, like bicep curls and posing in hallways.

Janhvi Kapoor confessed in a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan that she is obssessed with the account, calling it ‘the best thing in the world’. In a recent interview, she spoke about the parody account once again, and laughed about how she thought that Himesh was saying ‘hi Vivaan’ in his Instagram videos instead of ‘hi everyone’. This became a running gag online. The Xposé was released in 2014, and also featured Sonali Raut, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and — plot twist — Irrfan Khan. Badass Ravi Kumar will be released in 2023.