Bunty Aur Babli 2 wraps up shooting

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi have wrapped shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2 in Mumbai. (Photo: PR handout)

Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari has wrapped up its shooting schedule. The team finished shooting the pending bits of the film at Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai.

The cast and crew followed all the safety precautions on set. YRF also ensured that all necessary health check-ups were done for everyone and the necessary medical staff was present on the sets. The team also told the entire cast and crew to follow quarantine procedures before the shoot so that the sets became a safe shooting zone for everyone.

Director Varun Sharma said in a statement, “We took all possible steps to ensure that we had the safest shooting environment and we are happy to report that nothing untoward happened on the sets of Bunty Aur Babli 2. I’m thankful that it all went well because this will give confidence to the entire film industry to return to shoot.”

And it’s a wrap! #BuntyAurBabli2 crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures. pic.twitter.com/RXHzIYD12h — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 12, 2020

The film reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Rani said, “We shot this sequence in the pandemic and we were made to feel extremely comfortable on the sets because YRF took all the necessary precautions before the shoot commenced. So, we were all sure that none of the crew members, including the actors, had the virus.”

Saif added, “These are highly sensitive times and actors, producers, crew, everyone will have to be extra cautious because there is a risk element. I was amazed by the steps taken to ensure that we have the best shooting experience.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by debutant filmmaker Varun V. Sharma.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.