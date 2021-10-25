Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer: Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan won’t let upstarts Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari Wagh steal their brand

Bunty Aur Babli are back, and this time with a double dose, quite literally. After 16 years of giving Bollywood some of the most unique cons, the two are returning with more forgeries and fun. But what’s brought Bunty Aur Babli back? Bunty Aur Babli themselves!

Confused?

The official trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 dropped on Monday, and as expected, it gives us the signature shenanigans of the two leads (reprised by Rani Mukerji, with Saif Ali Khan replacing Abhishek Bachchan), and well, their signature ‘BB’ too! And causing a ripple effect in their retired life are the new kids on the block – Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer

The trailer shows Rani and Saif, the senior Bunty-Babli, living a simple life in Fursatgunj. The middle-aged couple have settled into a middle-class existence and have a son to boot. And just when they thought their lives were settled, a cop played by Pankaj Tripathi (on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan’s Dasrath Singh) gives them the news that “Bunty-Babli are back in action.” The senior pair returns to work to unmask these newbies who are out to “steal their original Bunty-Babli brand.” What more can come in their way apart from Bunty’s paunch?

Bunty Aur Babli 2 flaunts the similar chemistry of the original, along with Rani’s gaudy outfits. While on one hand, we have a typical cop-thief chase with Tripathi challenging Rani and Saif at every step, the new couple of Siddhant and Sharvari are doing all the wrong deeds under the guise of Bunty Aur Babli. Will the seniors be able to uncover the juniors or will they give in, is what forms the core of the plot.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by debutant Varun Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It also features Asrani and Yashpal Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in cinema halls on November 19.