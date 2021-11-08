Bunty Aur Babli 2 title song attempts to recreate magic of the original, fails with the rap

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari, is all set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. The comedy will pit two sets of con-artists from different generations against each other, as they battle to prove who is better at conning.

In the rebooted franchise, Saif and Rani feature as the original Bunty and Babli and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh as the new Bunty and Babli. The makers have brought back the original soundtrack as a tribute to the spirit of the first film. Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan, Bohemia, who has written and sung the rap, also features in Bunty Aur Babli 2 Title Track. The song has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan and Loy. While the song still retains the catchiness of the original, the rap appears rather jarring.

In a statement, Rani says, “I think right from the moment YRF decided to make Bunty Aur Babli 2, they were sure that they would incorporate the title track from the original film even though our movie is completely rebooting the franchise. The original tune was the soul of the first film and it is the soul of the second too. It’s supremely catchy and it’s stood the test of time because everyone who is a lover of Hindi cinema loves this tune.”

Saif adds, “The track has been incorporated beautifully in this film. It represents both pairs of Bunty and Babli as really mischievous, cool, fun-loving con couples who love living on the edge because they are essentially thrill-seekers. The title track now represents the fun and the chaos that these two Jodis will bring on-screen. I had loved the track. It’s a fitting homage to the original film.”

Siddhant expressed his joy and says that the song is ‘pure nostalgia’. “It’s so cool and so fun. It evokes so many memories of watching the film with my family. Whenever this tune is played, you knew that Bunty and Babli were up to some mischief and this time you will have a double dose of that,” he said.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.