Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji walk off in a huff as Aditya Chopra changes the script

Sixteen years after the first film released, YRF is all set to release Bunty Aur Babli 2, and the teaser of the film is now out. Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, the teaser suggests that there will two sets of Bunty-Babli in the film. And our two leads, Saif and Rani, are clearly not pleased.

Rani Mukerji is reprising her role from the original film with Saif stepping into Abhishek Bachchan’s shoes. The first film ended with the con artists giving up their illegal activities and helping the cop Dashrath Singh, played by Amitabh Bachchan, solve crimes.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 reunites Saif and Rani on screen after 12 years and the two are reminiscing about old times. The two have worked together in films like Hum Tum, Tara Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. As they are joined by the new Bunty and Babli, Siddhant and Sharvari, they are seen asking what is happening. Director Varun Sharma says that Adi sir (producer Aditya Chopra) has changed the script. As Rani, who is married to Chopra, asks for the producer, Saif wants the director to meet him in the make-up room. An exasperated director calls for pack-up, leaving the new cast in lurch.

Saif Ali Khan previously said in a statement, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy, and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it is a new role, language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty and Babli in the film. It is fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other, and I am looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It is also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again.”

The release of the film was previously postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by Varun Sharma and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 19.