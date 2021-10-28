Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Tattoo Waaliye: Same old, same old

The first song of Bunty Aur Babli 2 titled “Tattoo Waaliye” is out. And it seems like your generic Punjabi club number that will have the crowd up on its feet in no time. However, when it comes to freshness or the look of the music video itself, there is no novelty.

A couple of stars grooving with the younger lot in shiny, blingy clothes performing the same old Bollywood steps, in fact, looks old and, to be honest, a bit tacky. Plus, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan do not suit the Gen Z vibe of the song at all.

While Rani can still somehow manage to look upbeat throughout the track, it seems like Saif does not feel at home. In fact, despite doing proper ‘desi’ roles before, this avatar of Saif in a suit mouthing Punjabi lyrics looks odd.

The Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composition has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Pradeep Sran.

Saif Ali Khan opened up about “Tattoo Waaliye” and said, “Every on-screen Jodi over the decades have had a unique calling card for audiences. For Rani and me, it has been romantic comedies, and we have been lucky to have had chart-busting songs! Hum Tum especially had blockbuster music. Rani and I had a blast filming such songs and dancing to them.”

He added, “We are coming back to the screen again with the sole objective to entertain audiences thoroughly in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and it definitely needed a chartbuster like Tattoo Waaliye for Rani and I to dance again after years! It’s a fun, party track that will pull people to the dance floor. We were a house on fire shooting it!”

Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19.