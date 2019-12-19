Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji reunite after 11 years for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have done Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum previously. Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have done Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum previously.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are set to play the original Bunty Aur Babli in the reboot of the 2005 blockbuster. The duo, who previously shared screen space in Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum, are reuniting after 11 years, much to the happiness of their fans.

Mukerji, whose Mardaani 2 hit screens on December 13, shared in a statement, “The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences, and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel.”

Commenting on Abhishek Bachchan not being a part of the reboot, Rani Mukerji said, “Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him, and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I am really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films.”

On replacing Abhishek as the original conman in the franchise, Saif Ali Khan said, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy, and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it is a new role, language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty and Babli in the film. It is fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other, and I am looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It is also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again.”

Just days ago, Yash Raj Films announced of rebooting Bunty Aur Babli with Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari playing the new con couple.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by Varun Sharma. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the reboot’s first schedule is currently underway.

