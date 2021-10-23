Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerjee is ‘fashion queen of Fursatganj’, while Saif Ali Khan works out with a cylinder

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, is creating quite the buzz on social media. After releasing the film’s teaser on Friday, the makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 shared new stills of Saif and Rani. In the pictures, Rani can be seen dressed in a saree while Saif can be seen doing weight training holding a gas cylinder in his hands as Rani measures his waist.

Yash Raj Films on their official social media handles shared the picture and captioned it, “The wait is over! Bunty is ready! Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer out on 25th October! Celebrate Bunty Aur Babli 2 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21.”

The film’s team also shared Rani Mukerji’s look from the film, where she can be seen dressed in a loud purple outfit with floral print. The caption read: “Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj is here .”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli (2005), which featured father-son-duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with Rani Mukerji. The film also showcased the iconic dance number “Kajra Re” featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

While Rani Mukerji starred in the first installment of Bunty Aur Babli, Saif Ali Khan will step into Abhishek’s shoes for the sequel. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by debutant Varun Sharma and it has been produced by Aditya Chopra. Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, the film is scheduled to release in cinema halls on November 19.