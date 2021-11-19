Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Dhamaka movie review and release Live Updates

Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases in theatres on Friday. Directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel of the 2005 film that starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. This time, a new set of Bunty-Babli are out conning people so the original cons return to end the mess. Pankaj Tripathi also stars in the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is also releasing today on Netflix.

The thriller is directed by Ram Madhvani. Based on the 2013 film The Terror Live, it stars Kartik as a journalist named Arjun Pathak who receives a threat after he exclusively interviewed a terrorist who blew up a bridge. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles.

Unlike Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is releasing in the theaters, Dhamaka is getting an OTT release on the streaming service Netflix.

In an earlier statement, Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Rani said, “Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am I working with Saif after years, but what’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved.”

“Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I‘m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me,” she continued.

Trade analyst Girish Johar spoke to indianexpress.com about the film’s box office performance and said it is expected to have a “decent” opening. “We are slowly limping back to normalcy, coming out of the pandemic, with the vaccination going in higher and the norms are being relaxed. Having seen that and the previous films (BellBottom, Sooryavanshi) also doing sufficiently well at the box office, I believe that the chance of Bunty Aur Babli 2 to do well is pretty much high at the box office. It all depends on the content, and how it is received, the reviews and feedback. Having said that, the trailer has generated much curiosity, and the first Bunty Aur Babli did pretty well.”