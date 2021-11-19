scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Dhamaka movie review and release Live Updates

Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Dhamaka movie review and release Live Updates: Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases in theatres on Friday. Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is also releasing today on Netflix.

Updated: November 19, 2021 9:27:14 am
bunty aur babli 2Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing in theatres this Friday.

Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases in theatres on Friday. Directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel of the 2005 film that starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. This time, a new set of Bunty-Babli are out conning people so the original cons return to end the mess. Pankaj Tripathi also stars in the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is also releasing today on Netflix.

The thriller is directed by Ram Madhvani. Based on the 2013 film The Terror Live, it stars Kartik as a journalist named Arjun Pathak who receives a threat after he exclusively interviewed a terrorist who blew up a bridge. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles.

Unlike Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is releasing in the theaters, Dhamaka is getting an OTT release on the streaming service Netflix.

In an earlier statement, Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Rani said, “Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am I working with Saif after years, but what’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved.”

“Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I‘m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me,” she continued.

Trade analyst Girish Johar spoke to indianexpress.com about the film’s box office performance and said it is expected to have a “decent” opening. “We are slowly limping back to normalcy, coming out of the pandemic, with the vaccination going in higher and the norms are being relaxed. Having seen that and the previous films (BellBottom, Sooryavanshi) also doing sufficiently well at the box office, I believe that the chance of Bunty Aur Babli 2 to do well is pretty much high at the box office. It all depends on the content, and how it is received, the reviews and feedback. Having said that, the trailer has generated much curiosity, and the first Bunty Aur Babli did pretty well.”

09:27 (IST)19 Nov 2021
Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Siddhant Chaturvedi looks at his journey
 
 
 
 
 
Sharing a series of old to new photos of himself, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted, "Inside Edge mein Bowling seekhi…Gully boy mein Rap sikha…Bunty aur Babli mein kya? Kisko Thuga bhaiya?! - Kismat ko Thuga hai, Aur kya. Sabko laga ladka Naukri payega, Settle ho jayega, Kundali mein Vyapaar bhi tha….Magar ladka toh andar se Kalakaar hi tha….."

08:59 (IST)19 Nov 2021
After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan says he isn’t affected by negative stories

Dhamaka star Kartik Aaryan recently addressed the negative press that often surrounds him. The actor was replaced in Dostana 2 after having already shot some scenes for it, citing 'creative differences'. READ THIS

08:51 (IST)19 Nov 2021
Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office prediction

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan-starrer is releasing in the theaters today. Trade analyst and producer Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that this second film, after Sooryvanshi, would have a ‘decent’ opening weekend, despite the pandemic. READ MORE

Pankaj Tripathi is playing a cop in the film. He earlier told PTI, "In the film, the new Bunty Aur Babli are tech-savvy. The old con couple had an old world set-up. In this new digital age, in a bid to earn quick money some people, unfortunately, get trapped. It is the right time to come up with a film like this."

Saif Ali Khan is stepping in Abhishek Bachchan's shoes for the film. In an earlier statement, Saif had said, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy, and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it is a new role, language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty and Babli in the film. It is fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other, and I am looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It is also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again."

The cast of the film recently appeared on shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and The Big Picture.

