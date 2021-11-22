Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office day 3: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji film is outrun by Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh had a dull first weekend at the box office. A sequel of the hit 2005 con-comedy that starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani, the film looks unlikely to repeat the box office success that the first iteration enjoyed. The film was released on Friday but failed to pull audience to theatres even as Rohit Shetty‘s directorial Sooryavanshi continues the winning streak at the ticket windows.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures for both films. He tweeted, “#BuntyAurBabli2 has lacklustre opening weekend… No turnaround on Day 2 and minimal growth on Day 3 seals the fate… Will find the going tough on weekdays due to weak trending… Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 8.30 cr. #India biz.”

“#Sooryavanshi continues its winning streak… Biz zooms upwards on [third] Sun… Will it reach ₹ 200 cr, much depends on how many screens it retains in Week 4… [Week 3] Fri 3.26 cr, Sat 3.77 cr, Sun 5.33 cr. Total: ₹ 178.60 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

While fans are waiting to see if Sooryavanshi enters the Rs 200 crore club, Bunty Aur Babli 2’s spark is not that bright.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Bunty Aur Babli 2 2.5 stars. She wrote in her, Bunty Aur Babli 2 review, “The film comes alive in parts. Especially between Saif and Rani, who are trying to kindle the old Bunty-Babli spark; between the two Buntys and Bablis as they try to outsmart each other; and between the lines when it surprisingly veers into political territory. Whether it’s the charade of clean Ganga, the game of renaming cities like Allahabad to Prayagraj, and the state of our system. An STF arriving late to the crime scene on bicycles and a bullock cart — well, we can’t say it is impossible.”