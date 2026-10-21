Bulletproof glass at Akshay Kumar’s home, security increased for Salman Khan

The impact of shots being fired at actor Tiger Shroff are being felt across Bollywood. Days after the actor escaped unscathed from the attack on him, security has been tightened outside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s house. As per NDTV, the development came after the investigation revealed that a prominent Bollywood star was the attackers’ original target, and not Shroff.

Salman Khan has been provided a Y+ security and was seen jetting off from Mumbai amid the Tiger Shroff shooting case. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is installing a bulletproof glass shield outside his Juhu house. The police patrolling has also intensified outside Aamir Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Bandra and Juhu residences respectively.

Meanwhile, Umesh Chauhan, who was injured when shots were fired at Shroff, is scheduled to undergo surgery at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital on Wednesday. The bullet hit Chauhan in the liver, and doctors will attempt to remove it during the operation. Meanwhile, Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, visited him at the hospital on Tuesday and assured his family of all possible support. On the other hand, security has been amplified outside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s homes.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Ayesha Shroff met Umesh Chauhan‘s cousin, Rahul Goud, and enquired about his health. She also shared her contact details with the family and assured them that they could reach out to her if they needed any help. Speaking about her visit, Rahul told the publication, “Ayesha madam visited early on Tuesday and inquired about my brother’s health. She has extended full help and support to Umesh and his wife. They have also taken down my contact details and she has shared her number with me, assuring any help needed.”

A doctor at KEM Hospital said that the surgery would be an important step in Chauhan’s treatment, adding that he would need considerable time to recover. His father-in-law is currently looking after him at the hospital, while his father has left Banaras and is expected to reach Mumbai soon.

Umesh Chauhan’s family

Umesh Chauhan lives in Mankhurd with his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and their six-year-old son, Arav, who studies in junior kindergarten. His family is waiting for him to recover as he prepares to undergo the crucial operation. His relative, Arvind Chaurasia, learnt about the shooting while watching the news on Sunday night. After verifying the details, he was allowed to visit him at the hospital.

Speaking about Chauhan’s wife, Arvind had said, “She is eight months pregnant, and the doctor has advised her not to come to the hospital because it could be risky for her.”

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor calls out ‘propaganda’ in Dhurandhar: ‘Don’t know how Pakistanis will react’

What happened to Tiger Shroff?

On Sunday, Tiger Shroff was returning home in his car after football practice when shots were fired at him. The actor escaped with minor abrasions, while his driver, Ibrahim Firdaus, was injured and rushed to Nanavati Max Hospital.

The Mumbai Police brought Tiger back home under tight security. Soon after the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor at his residence.

The three accused in the shooting case have been arrested. According to The Indian Express, they were apprehended aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday morning, following a tip-off from Mumbai Police that led to a coordinated operation.

Story continues below this ad

On Sunday, US-based gangster Anil Pandit had claimed responsibility for the firing in a purported audio clip received by multiple security agencies. He also indicated that he was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.