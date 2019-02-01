Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal announces single window clearance for Indian filmmakers, mentions Uri in speech

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that a single window clearance for filmmaking will be made available for Indian filmmakers. This was previously available only for foreign filmmakers.

Advertising

Goyal also announced the introduction of an anti-camcording provision in the Cinematography Act to combat film piracy.

The Interim Finance Minister reiterated the government’s earlier announcement of the reduction of GST on movie tickets. GST rates on movie tickets costing up to Rs 100 have been slashed to 12 per cent from 18 per cent, whereas tickets over Rs 100 which had 28 per cent GST rate will now bear only 18 per cent.

He mentioned that the employment rate was high in the film industry. This was followed by the mention of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Goyal said, “Saw Uri movie. There was such josh in the theater.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri revolved around the Indian military’s surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan.

Also Read | Budget 2019 LIVE UPDATES

The latest offerings for the entertainment industry comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently held two separate meetings with delegations of actors and filmmakers. The first meeting took place with B-town celebs like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Rakesh Roshan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, Prasoon Joshi and others.

This was soon followed by another meeting with the young stars of Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor and Ashwini Ayer Tiwari.

Advertising

PM Modi had also inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai recently. The event was attended by stars like Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali, Jeetendra, Kapil Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Parineeti Chopra, Subhash Ghai and others.