BTS Yet to Come In Cinemas: A bittersweet love letter to ARMY; the film brings back the pulsing emotion of their last scheduled concert

In the last few moments of their concert in Busan, the members of BTS look at the cheering crowds, the glowing lightsticks and the explosion of confetti. While the fans continue to cheer, all of them grow quiet for a few seconds as they absorb this moment. After the emotional performance of Spring Day, there is special slo-mo focus on each member, as they promise their undying love for ARMY. Jin says, “This might be our last scheduled concert, but when we have a tour, you’ll all be there, won’t you?” There’s a resounding cheer in the audience.

In the theatre — where the BTS Yet To Come film was screened — there are a couple of sighs as the credits are in the form of a montage, showing the highlights from the concert. Till the last twenty minutes, the audience had been singing along with the songs. The emotion ran high in the hall, with cheers and screams for each member’s appearance, especially Jin. Perhaps this is why BTS Yet to Come in Cinema was so important for the desi fans—for those who have been yearning to see the band perform once in their life and had been heartbroken when the band’s plans to India had to be cancelled. And now, owing to band’s mandatory military service, it would be another couple of years before they have a chance to watch the OT7 taking the stage again.

The pulsing emotion in the theatre felt visceral—far more than when we could watch the concert streaming on Weverse—which kept crashing and we missed most of it. Even the YouTube link of the whole concert couldn’t do justice — it couldn’t catch the little moments that were so precious to ARMY that non BTS fans might not understand, including V and Jim’s little dance together, J-Hope and Jungkook making a heart and, J-Hope and Jimin sharing a tight hug. These moments or brotherhood between the seven, their unconditional love for their fans, is one of the reasons why BTS feels so personal to their fans. Despite their superstardom, they ironically have never seem inaccessible, even a live broadcast with them feels like a video call with a close friend. Case in point being Jungkook’s latest broadcast, where he entertained fans for more than 3 hours, singing, dancing, and even his dog showed up. The theatrical experience was something else, with slow-motion shots of the boys at the end, as they waved goodbye to their fans, and took their final bows, promising to return.

BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas feels like a bittersweet love letter written by BTS to their fans. It begins with the reverberating performance of Mic Drop, moves to the much-awaited Run BTS that is somehow more impactful on big screen, Run and Save Me, two extremely underrated songs in the discography, the atmosphere mellows down for a while as the vocalists take the stage. Jin, V, Jimin and Jungkook’s soft Butterfly, Zero O’ Clock soothes the audience. The crowd in the theatre goes quiet and emotional, but the Rap Line won’t let that happen so easily — Sugar, J-Hope and RM storm the stage with Ugh, Cypher Pt 3. The rapine sink so deeply into the song—-more than they have before, and it seems almost like a statement, because ironically, the Busan performance took place two days before the announcement of their military service. For the past few years, fans were under the impression that BTS was at the mercy of their government, who would decide if they could be exempted or not, but the band turned the table. They weren’t going to wait for the government to decide their future; they had decided it themselves. And so, in front of screaming fans and several government officials, to watch RM almost doubling over by yelling ‘You can’t control my sh*t’ was strangely cathartic.

The band ensured that they would carefully keep changing the moods so that no one would get used to a particular emotion— they revisited their old hits and tracks as well, including Dope, Ma City, Idol and Fire—-the way the audience in the theatre screamed, when Jimin did his final break dance. I looked around at the people in the theatre, some had even bought lightsticks — called the ARMY bomb — some had gotten off their seats to dance, and the deepening realisation sunk in further—-the power of love for seven boys, which transcends all language barriers. It didn’t matter who knew Korean, all that mattered was that they were ARMY and they were here to watch the band perform together. The performance ended with Spring Day, and the members talking to the audience about this particular moment and how they would treasure it forever. In the credits, J-Hope’s words reverberated—-as he just requested fans to keep trusting them. The audience in the theatre, promised, along with the crowd in Busan as well as the millions of fans all over the world.

Perhaps we didn’t know that we would need a BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas—-but somehow, we did— it felt like a closely-kept promise between BTS and their fans—-it might be a while, but they would be back together again on stage someday.