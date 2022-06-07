BTS to perform Proof live on 9th anniversary with ‘special guest’, ARMY gathers clues: ‘Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, Bang PD?’

BTS ARMY has another reason to be excited, as the band will perform their album Proof live on June 13, their 9th debut anniversary. The performance will take place three days after the release of the album Proof on June 10. What’s heightened the feverish interest, is that BTS will be joined by a ‘special guest’.

Big Hit Entertainment shared a new poster with the band, in blue and white outfits sitting on chairs with musical instruments behind them. They wrote alongside the poster, “BTS Proof Live Official Poster. 2022.06.13. 9PM KST | 8AM ET @ BANGTAN TV.” The poster also mentioned a ‘special guest’ who will join the band for the performance. Of course, ARMY’s imagination has run riot, as they are trying to figure out what this means.

Many fans were sure that the special guest would be Silk Sonic, R&B duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. A fan wrote, “For the special guest I wish it would be Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak (I love the style of Silk Sonic). Aren’t there two empty chairs behind JK and Jin?? And the amplifier behind Suga and the bass?” Another fan posted an older photo that Anderson had shared of him posing with Jimin, Suga, and RM, which he had captioned, “To be continued.” The fan wrote, “And this is the PROOF! Anderson Paak literally confirmed it..I think I connected the dots.” Others hoped it would be chairperson of Big Hit, Bang PD himself, “BANG PD as the special guest with his seven kids for PROOF LIVE on 13th June – sounds great!!”

Considering that Snoop Dogg has collaborated with them for a song, others are sure that it is Snoop Dogg too. “PROOF LIVE ON THEIR DEBUT DATE WITH SPECIAL GUEST OHMYGOD …. WHAT IF SNOOP DOGG,” one fan asked. However, BTS has remained mum about the collaboration till now. Meanwhile, there has been strong speculation about a collaboration with singer Charlie Puth as well.

Proof, the anthology album, will feature old hits from the band, along with several new tracks, including Yet To Come and Run BTS, which is incidentally the title of their variety show as well.