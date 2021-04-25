BTS of Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda Hoon’ viral video: Tanmay Bhat shares a fun sneak-peek, watch

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid took the internet by storm when he showcased his angry avatar in a viral video. But if you are one of those who cannot get enough of the commercial, you are in for a treat. Stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat dropped a behind-the-scenes video on his YouTube channel on Saturday that takes the viewers behind what happened on the sets of the commercial.

In the video, Tanmay is seen speaking to the people who are part of the advertisement. He also conversed with Rahul Dravid. During the clip, the comedian stated that because they had their AC switched on in the car, they asked Dravid if he wants to switch his car’s AC as well because he was sweating. However, in response to the team’s concern, Tanmay said that Dravid’s reply was “It is wasteful to switch it (car) on just for AC.”

Later, the vlogger also spoke to Dravid about his batting grip and style. This conversation took place in between the finale shot of the video in which Dravid gets out of the sunroof and screams “Indiranagar Ka Gunda Hoon Main.”

Dravid, who indulged in a short conversation with Tanmay, spoke about his way of holding the bat versus Sachin Tendulkar’s grip. When Tanmay stated, “It is impossible for you to hold a bat and not play a shot no?” Dravid replied, “Impossible for me. I always check my grip. Especially now I coach right, so I tend to check the grip and fiddle with it.” Later, Tanmay also asked about Sachin Tendulkar’s grip and compared it to the way Dravid holds a bat.

After the shoot, Tanmay and his team were all praise for Dravid and his down to earth nature. Their conversation is sure to leave you smiling as you watch the video. In 15 hours, the video has managed to garner over 7 lakh views. It has been receiving some incredible comments from the viewers. “Rahul Dravid is so humble that when he goes to the hotel he not only parks his car but he parks his valet’s car too,” joked a YouTube user.

Dravid’s TVC came earlier this month.