Monday, Mar 06, 2023
BTS’ Jimin delivers ‘Oscar-worthy’ performance as he sheds tears while eating chicken and ramyeon, confused J-Hope and V react

Jimin's post saw divided reactions among fans, with many thinking that he was crying about J-Hope's departure for military service, while others found it hilarious that he was crying about food and called him 'so unserious'.

JiminBTS Jimin pretended to shed tears on seeing food (Photos: Instagram/ Jimin)
BTS’ Jimin’s ability to shed artificial tears is nothing less than Oscar-worthy for ARMY. Recently, the vocalist from the band shared a video, where he shed rather real tears as he ate chicken and ramen noodles, pretending to be emotional about the food. In the background, he played J-Hope’s recent song, On The Street. The post saw divided reactions among fans, with many thinking that he was crying about J-Hope’s eventual departure for military service, while others found it hilarious that he was crying about food and called him ‘so unserious’.

One fan wrote, “jimin in his second military wife era and hobi hasnt left yet…” Another shared a video from the recent Run BTS episode where Jimin pretended to shed tears. A third wrote, “Give Jimin all the Oscars now.” “The food must be too good,” a fourth added.

Also Read |BTS’ Jimin brings back the HYYH era with latest video as he dances to I Need U, Run among others. ARMY calls it ‘legendary’

Meanwhile, J-Hope and V were rather perplexed with the video. J-Hope wrote, “You posted this?” While V wrote, “I was going to upload this on your birthday…”

Jimin is all set to release his upcoming album Face this month. Big Hit had released a statement that read, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album FACE. FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the FACE release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.”

In a recent interview, Jimin opened up about the much-discussed break after the 2022 Festa, his album and the times when he felt frustrated, and just ‘screamed and cried’. Jimin added that creating music has become ‘more intimidating’ for him. Talking about the difficult times he faced, Jimin told Da Man, “There were so many times when I screamed and cried because I was so tired and exhausted and felt like I didn’t know what to do. I don’t really have anything to say to the past Jimin, because I’m here after having gone through all those years.” However, he still remembers the kind words that people said to him in his tough times, including his manager who ‘gave him a hug’.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:37 IST
