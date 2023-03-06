BTS’ Jimin delivers ‘Oscar-worthy’ performance as he sheds tears while eating chicken and ramyeon, confused J-Hope and V react

BTS’ Jimin’s ability to shed artificial tears is nothing less than Oscar-worthy for ARMY. Recently, the vocalist from the band shared a video, where he shed rather real tears as he ate chicken and ramen noodles, pretending to be emotional about the food. In the background, he played J-Hope’s recent song, On The Street. The post saw divided reactions among fans, with many thinking that he was crying about J-Hope’s eventual departure for military service, while others found it hilarious that he was crying about food and called him ‘so unserious’.

One fan wrote, “jimin in his second military wife era and hobi hasnt left yet…” Another shared a video from the recent Run BTS episode where Jimin pretended to shed tears. A third wrote, “Give Jimin all the Oscars now.” “The food must be too good,” a fourth added.

Meanwhile, J-Hope and V were rather perplexed with the video. J-Hope wrote, “You posted this?” While V wrote, “I was going to upload this on your birthday…”

[20230306] Jimin shared a very emotional (with artificial tears) video of him with chicken and ramyeon while On The Street by J-Hope and J. Cole is playing 😆 Hobi and Taehyung commented! 🐿️ ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ you posted it?

🐯 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ I was going to post/upload it on your birthday pic.twitter.com/hqoKeZcvHi — V•JIMIN Updates! #Jimin_FACE (@95Z_TWTS) March 5, 2023

Jimin is all set to release his upcoming album Face this month. Big Hit had released a statement that read, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album FACE. FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the FACE release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.”

In a recent interview, Jimin opened up about the much-discussed break after the 2022 Festa, his album and the times when he felt frustrated, and just ‘screamed and cried’. Jimin added that creating music has become ‘more intimidating’ for him. Talking about the difficult times he faced, Jimin told Da Man, “There were so many times when I screamed and cried because I was so tired and exhausted and felt like I didn’t know what to do. I don’t really have anything to say to the past Jimin, because I’m here after having gone through all those years.” However, he still remembers the kind words that people said to him in his tough times, including his manager who ‘gave him a hug’.