Bruna Abdullah shares her “birth story” in an inspiring Instagram post

Bruna Abdullah, who delivered her first baby last month, has now shared her experience of childbirth in what she calls “My Birth Story.” In a long Instagram post, the actor revealed how she chose water birth to become a mother as she wanted it to be drug-free.

Bruna wrote, “I feel like a super hero, kind of invincible, now I feel like I can do anything .. it was important to me to be fully in control, awake, for the arrival of my baby. I wanted nature to do its job! It was magical, I had to idea I was so strong…”

Bruna Abdullah and her husband Allan Fraser welcomed a baby girl on August 31 in Mumbai. She broke the news on her Instagram account by sharing a picture of the newborn, who they have named Isabella.

Here’s the Instagram post Bruna Abdullah wrote about her childbirth:

My Birth Story 🤱🏻💕 Even before I was pregnant I knew I would have a water birth!

I wanted the birth of my baby to be as gentle as possible and without any drugs, I hated the idea of having to deal with the side effects of all the medication they would give me at the hospital.

I imagined a calm and soothing environment, where I could wait for my baby to arrive, surrounded only by the people that made me feel good and excited about that moment.

I was lucky enough to have had all that!

I had my baby in a warm water pool, my husband, my mother, my doctor and my doula were there with me.

I prepared myself for that day, I worked out regularly, I ate a very well balanced diet, I meditated and visualised every single detail.

I wanted to deliver my baby on a Saturday, I wanted the labour to be no longer than 4 hours, I wanted to deliver my baby in the pool, and I wanted to do it drug free!

I got all of that!

I also asked for it to be pain free 😁 but that wasn’t really what happened!! Saying that, I feel like a super hero, kind of invincible, now I feel like I can do anything .. it was important to me to be fully in control, awake, for the arrival of my baby. I wanted nature to do its job!

It was magical, I had to idea I was so strong, I felt everything with so much intensity, her descent, the contractions.. that as soon as it was over, the only thing I could feel was love and pure happiness! The pain vanished, I recovered in minutes, and I was able to enjoy her from the very first minute!

She was awake and alert! Calm and beautiful!

She is my everything, thank you @alfromscotland for giving me the best gift one could ever ask for. ❤️ #forisabellatoread #waterbirth #hypnobirthing #womenpower

Bruna Abdullah, who has featured in films such as I Hate Luv Storys and Grand Masti, tied the knot with Allan Fraser in Phuket, Thailand in May this year. The couple got engaged in July 2018. Bruna announced the arrival of Isabella by sharing a click of her daughter. The caption read, “I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her.”