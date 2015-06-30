Bruna Abdullah’s ‘costume ideas’ for her next

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Actress Bruna Abdullah, known for her sense of style, spent a lot of time with Fahad Khan and Swati Singh -- the costume designers of Vipin Parashar's’film "Udanchhoo".

By: Indo-Asian News Service | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2015 5:19:15 pm
“Both Fahad and Swati are very talented and were receptive. They readily agreed when I discussed my costume ideas. In the whole film, I wear just one type of costume with different colours. When Vipin approached me for the role, I immediately got hooked on to the role and said yes,” Bruna said in a statement.

Produced by Ravindra Singh of R-Vision, the film stars Rajniesh Duggal and Saisha Sehgal in lead roles, and is slated to release later this year.

