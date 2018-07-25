Bruna Abdullah gets engaged, says she is ‘the luckiest girl in the world’

Bruna Abdullah and Al have been seeing each other for over two years now. Bruna Abdullah and Al have been seeing each other for over two years now.

Bruna Abdullah, best known for appearing in films like Desi Boyz and I Hate Love Stories, said “yes” to her Scottish boyfriend Al after he popped the question to her. In an adorable video shared by Bruna, one can see how Al took the Brazilian beauty by surprise while putting a ring on her finger. Bruna and Al have been dating for more than two years now.

Bruna took to her Instagram account and shared a video where the couple is under the Matterhorn mountain in Europe, as Al goes on one knee with the ring. She captioned the video as, “… and this happened… ❤️💍 #thebestdayofmylife #underthematterhorn #zermatt #switzerland #youandi #forevermine #iloveyou @alfromscotland”

Prior to the proposal, Bruna had also posted a click with Al with the caption, “The best day 🌼☀️ #underthematterhorn #zermatt #switzerland #us”.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Bruna about the happy news, she shared, “I’m marrying the man of my dreams! He treats me like a princess and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Thank you so much from both of us! The surprise was so beautiful I had to share!”

Check out the video and photo Bruna Abdullah posted with her Scottish boyfriend Al on Instagram.

Bruna first appeared in Bollywood film Cash in 2007. Her role as Giselle in I Hate Love Stories was her ticket to stardom. She was later seen in an item song “Subah Hone Na De” opposite Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz. Bruna was also a part of adult comedy Grand Masti, apart from featuring in Tamil film Billa 2. Her other Hindi films include Mastizaade, Jai Ho and Udanchhoo.

Check out some more photos of Bruna Abdullah and Al.

We wish Bruna and Al many congratulations on getting engaged.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd