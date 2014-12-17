‘Broken Horses’ teaser to be attached with ‘PK’

The teaser Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Hollywood film ‘Broken Horses’ will be attached to Aamir Khan-starrer ‘PK’.

The teaser of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Hollywood film ‘Broken Horses’ will be attached to Aamir Khan-starrer ‘PK’, which is coming out Friday.

“Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s films have blurred boundaries, created conversations and narrated stories that have redefined an entire movie-going generation,” Shikha Kapur, chief marketing officer of Fox Star Studios, which is marketing and distributing “Broken Horses” in India, said in a statement.

“‘Broken Horses’ follows this solid tradition and its first teaser will reach out to a broad audience demographic. It’s only apt that the teaser is being attached to ‘PK’, which will be released in an unprecedented number of screens, thereby enabling it to be seen by a large majority,” Kapur added.

The Hollywood film will release April 10 next year.

The teaser of ‘Wazir’, which has been written and produced by Chopra, will also release with ‘PK’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App