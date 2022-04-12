Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt blushes as Farah Khan congratulates her on wedding, asks ‘for what’. Watch

In a new video that has surfaced online, Alia Bhatt blushed as filmmaker Farah Khan congratulated her on her impending wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, over a video call. Alia and Ranbir are rumoured to be tying the knot this week, although neither has confirmed anything yet. She’s currently filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with director Karan Johar and her co-star Ranveer Singh.

Farah was in Boston when she connected with Alia over a video call. One social media user, who took Farah Khan’s workshop hosted by Boston Bollywood, has shared more details about the much-talked-about video call. Posting a picture with Farah, she wrote, “A starstruck Bollywood Sunday – Boston calling Mumbai! 😍🤩😳 What started off as attending the fabulous Farah Khan’s workshop hosted by Boston Bollywood, turned into speechless moment after speechless moment! VIP, front and center with hugs and high-fives from the individual who brings out the filminess in all of us!”

She added that Farah called her friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, who said that he was with Alia and Ranveer Singh, as they were shooting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The fan continued, “He picked up! We were FaceTiming with Karan Johar! Shortly after, he ever so calmly goes ‘Farah, look who I’m with’. He flips his camera and shows RANVEER SINGH and ALIA BHATT!! We lose our minds and start screaming at the top of our lungs! In Boston Park Plaza lobby, with everyone starring and we did not care!,” she added.

In the video shared on POP Diaries, we can see Alia Bhatt sitting next to Ranveer Singh. During the call, Fara asks the actor, “Missing me na?” to which she replies, “A lot.” The Dear Zindagi actor was wearing a black saree. Immediately after this, when the fans realised Alia was on the call, they started congratulating her. Alia blushed and asked with a smile, “For what?”

According to several reports, Ranbir and Alia are said to be tying the knot in Mumbai on April 14. They will have their mehendi ceremony on April 13 and haldi early on April 14, followed by an intimate wedding in the evening. However, the couple and their families have stayed tight-lipped about the same.