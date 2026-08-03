‘Never dated a Bollywood actress’: Brett Lee reacts to romance rumours with Preity Zinta

Widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers of his generation, Brett Lee was an invaluable asset for the teams he played for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He commenced his IPL journey with Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) and later moved to Kolkata Knight Riders before calling it quits.

At the peak of his career, rumours frequently surfaced linking Lee with female Bollywood actors, particularly Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings. Since they worked closely together during the cricketer’s IPL stint, the speculations gained further momentum. However, Lee recently dispelled all rumours and reiterated that he has never dated any actors from Hindi cinema.

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Brett Lee clears air on rumours that he dated Bollywood actors

Maintaining that he and Preity are “great friends” even now, the former international cricketer praised her intelligence, adding that he harbours great respect for her. “I never dated a Bollywood actress,” he told Bombay Times, adding that such rumours never bothered him as he was well aware of the truth. “People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me,” he added.

It seems that their relationship hasn’t changed a bit in the past decade and a half. “I’d gotten to know Preity Zinta very well when I played for Kings XI Punjab. And yes, she’s one of my closest friends in India,” The Indian Express had quoted him as saying during a 2011 event in Mumbai.

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When Preity Zinta slammed teammate link-up rumours

When the speculations began crossing the line, Preity herself had once sent out a strongly worded statement, slamming those spreading baseless speculations linking her to her Kings XI Punjab teammates.

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“I am fed up with being linked to my teammates! For the record! I am single and not dating anyone from my team or, for that reason, any cricketer! When I am dating someone, you all will know,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in 2010.

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Where Brett Lee and Preity Zinta are now

Preity Zinta married her longtime friend Gene Goodenough in 2016 in Los Angeles in an intimate Hindu ceremony. In 2021, they welcomed twins via surrogacy. The actor was most recently seen in director Neerraj Pathak’s Sunny Deol-led Bhaiaji Superhit. She is currently gearing up for her comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol. The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

Brett Lee announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after a 20-year career in 2015. He took 380 wickets in 221 ODI matches and 310 wickets in 76 Tests for Australia.