Brett Lee recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s pep talk to KKR before every IPL match: ‘An absolute gentleman’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to charm. In fact, almost every celebrity who has interacted with him has a story about being left impressed by the actor. Recently, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also praised SRK and recalled the pep talks he would give the Kolkata Knight Riders squad before every IPL match.
Brett Lee on Shah Rukh Khan
In an interview with The Gulf News, Brett Lee said, “He came from nothing and has gone on now to not be the biggest actor in Bollywood but in the world. You would assume that someone who’s achieved greatness would have an ego, would be short-tempered, and wouldn’t really give the fans what they want. No way. Not Shah Rukh Khan. He is an absolute gentleman. I’ve only got great things to say about him.”
Brett Lee went on to call Shah Rukh Khan his friend and said, “We have a bit of a friendship. I’m very lucky to call him my friend.” The cricketer also recalled the pep talk SRK would give to his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before every match. “He would always come in and would say his little speech before the game, which would go something like, ‘Okay, boys. You’ve trained hard. You’re looking good. You’re feeling good. We go out. Inshallah tonight we win,” Lee recalled.
He also revealed how Shah Rukh never pressurized his team, rather kept a very, “nice, relaxed, calm, and controlled” environment within the KKR camp.
Other celebrities on Shah Rukh Khan
A few days ago, The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Vijayant Kohli recalled how Shah Rukh Khan taught him an important lesson in etiquette when it comes to interacting with women. During a conversation with ABP News, Vijayant recalled, “During Gauri Khan’s birthday party at Mannat, my daughter Myra couldn’t attend because of her exams. At 3:30 am, I told Shah Rukh sir, that Mayra was probably still awake. He asked, ‘Can we FaceTime her?’ As I was about to call her directly, he stopped me and said, ‘Never call a woman on camera directly. First, ask if she’s comfortable.’ I then called my wife Reena, told her Shah Rukh Khan was going to video call, and to get ready. At 4 am, Shah Rukh sir personally video-called them. Can you imagine? Esi Esi cheeze kar jaate hai woh ki aap bikhar jaate ho (He does things that leave you flattered).”
Last year, in an interview with SCREEN, actress Deepshikha Nagpal said, “I would not talk to him. I was very scared of SRK. We were staying in the same building, but I would not talk, even though I loved him. One day, I went to his room to say hi. He asked me to sit, and I didn’t. I told him what he had done with me, and he apologized, saying that he believes in giving space. SRK is a very quiet person; he doesn’t talk too much. He has his gestures. Once everybody had left, but SRK waited for me, and he gave me his hand because he saw that I was alone. He was very respectful and a thorough gentleman.”
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More