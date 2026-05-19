Brett Lee recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s pep talk to KKR before every IPL match: ‘An absolute gentleman’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to charm. In fact, almost every celebrity who has interacted with him has a story about being left impressed by the actor. Recently, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also praised SRK and recalled the pep talks he would give the Kolkata Knight Riders squad before every IPL match.

In an interview with The Gulf News, Brett Lee said, “He came from nothing and has gone on now to not be the biggest actor in Bollywood but in the world. You would assume that someone who’s achieved greatness would have an ego, would be short-tempered, and wouldn’t really give the fans what they want. No way. Not Shah Rukh Khan. He is an absolute gentleman. I’ve only got great things to say about him.”

Also Read: Why Shah Rukh Khan refused to FaceTime an actor’s daughter until he followed this rule of etiquette

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Brett Lee went on to call Shah Rukh Khan his friend and said, “We have a bit of a friendship. I’m very lucky to call him my friend.” The cricketer also recalled the pep talk SRK would give to his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before every match. “He would always come in and would say his little speech before the game, which would go something like, ‘Okay, boys. You’ve trained hard. You’re looking good. You’re feeling good. We go out. Inshallah tonight we win,” Lee recalled.

He also revealed how Shah Rukh never pressurized his team, rather kept a very, “nice, relaxed, calm, and controlled” environment within the KKR camp.

Other celebrities on Shah Rukh Khan

A few days ago, The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Vijayant Kohli recalled how Shah Rukh Khan taught him an important lesson in etiquette when it comes to interacting with women. During a conversation with ABP News, Vijayant recalled, “During Gauri Khan’s birthday party at Mannat, my daughter Myra couldn’t attend because of her exams. At 3:30 am, I told Shah Rukh sir, that Mayra was probably still awake. He asked, ‘Can we FaceTime her?’ As I was about to call her directly, he stopped me and said, ‘Never call a woman on camera directly. First, ask if she’s comfortable.’ I then called my wife Reena, told her Shah Rukh Khan was going to video call, and to get ready. At 4 am, Shah Rukh sir personally video-called them. Can you imagine? Esi Esi cheeze kar jaate hai woh ki aap bikhar jaate ho (He does things that leave you flattered).”

Last year, in an interview with SCREEN, actress Deepshikha Nagpal said, “I would not talk to him. I was very scared of SRK. We were staying in the same building, but I would not talk, even though I loved him. One day, I went to his room to say hi. He asked me to sit, and I didn’t. I told him what he had done with me, and he apologized, saying that he believes in giving space. SRK is a very quiet person; he doesn’t talk too much. He has his gestures. Once everybody had left, but SRK waited for me, and he gave me his hand because he saw that I was alone. He was very respectful and a thorough gentleman.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles.