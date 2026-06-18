Brett Lee calls Madhavan ‘a genuinely top bloke’ after Dubai golf outing, shares pics

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee recently spent time with actor R Madhavan on a golf course in Dubai, and their sporting outing has become a talking point among fans online.

Lee shared a series of pictures from their day together on Instagram and showered praise on the actor, both for his personality and his game on the course.

“Great to finally get a round in with @actormaddy. One of the most respected actors going around, and turns out a genuinely top bloke off screen too. Good company, decent swing, looking forward to the next one mate,” Brett Lee wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

Madhavan was quick to respond and returned the compliment. “The feeling is so very mutual Chief. Except your swing is a subject of great envy. Until next time,” he commented, along with a smiley emoticon.

The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans and the photos soon went viral on social media, with many praising the camaraderie between the two.

ALSO READ: Why Tamil producers want actors to adopt Allu Arjun and Ranveer Singh’s salary model

Madhavan’s love for golf

The outing comes as little surprise to those familiar with Madhavan’s love for golf. The actor has often spoken about the impact the sport has had on his personal and professional life, even crediting it with helping him stay grounded during his career.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking to SGL in an earlier interaction, Madhavan said, “It literally saved my career. It’s also been instrumental in making me get in touch with myself to understand who I really am. And more importantly, spend four to five hours in a day constructively without having to distract myself to play a game that I thoroughly love and I’m grateful to.”

The actor also sees a strong connection between golf and acting, saying both require intense focus and the ability to shut out distractions.

“At that time to eliminate all these distractions, to be able to dive deep within yourself and touch that one emotion that you want to show on the face and touch it at the time when the director calls action is exactly akin to hitting a proper, pure golf shot,” he said.

Madhavan went on to describe the experience of taking a golf shot in deeply personal terms. “For me, to be able to focus, pinpoint and then, you know, give myself that one shot is akin to giving a shot in front of the camera,” he said, adding that the moment between starting a backswing and striking the ball is “closest to Nirvana.”

Story continues below this ad

During the same conversation, he said he joined the Super Golf League because he was “tired of playing exhibition golf” and wanted to compete at a higher level. “I would love to be considered a serious golfer one of these days,” he said.

Madhavan’s upcoming project

On the work front, Madhavan was most recently seen in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He will next be seen in a biopic based on inventor and engineer GD Naidu, where he plays the titular role. The actor also has a Netflix series, Legacy, in the pipeline.

Brett Lee’s association with Indian entertainment industry

Apart from his achievements as one of Australia’s most celebrated fast bowlers, Brett Lee has enjoyed a long association with India beyond cricket. He collaborated with veteran singer Asha Bhosle on the song “Haan Main Tumhara Hoon” and later made his acting debut in Anupam Sharma’s 2015 romantic comedy UnIndian. The film starred Lee as Will Henderson alongside Tannishtha Chatterjee, Supriya Pathak and Akash Khurana.