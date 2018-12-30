Breakthrough performances of 2018: Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Jaideep Ahlawat and others

Every year we get a handful of actors who might have been around for a long time, just that all they needed was one film to take centre stage. Calling them the ‘revelations’ of the year won’t be wrong. They are the best discoveries of Bollywood in 2018, who only force us to wonder why we didn’t take note of their incredible talent till now.

Here is a list of actors who find a place in our list of the biggest revelations of 2018:

Gajraj Rao

Let’s begin with honouring the best performer in this list – Gajraj Rao. Until now, he was popularly called the “TVF actor” due to his numerous appearances on the digital platform. But Badhai Ho turned the tables for him. Playing an elderly man who becomes a father again, Gajraj’s realistic portraya hit it out of the park. And all this, while he sported a straight face! His performance in the last hospital scene is worthy of so many awards. It took really long for us to notice him!

Jaideep Ahlawat

He has been around for a while, but received immense recognition after playing the tough RAW agent Khalid Mir in this year’s hit film Raazi. We might remember him for being a part of films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Vishwaroopam and Raees, but it was his unspoken bond with protagonist Alia Bhatt’s Sehmat that connected beautifully with the audience. He was as hard from the outside, as soft from inside. He was Sehmat’s friend, philosopher, guide and one of the backbones of the film. Jaideep was also seen in Lust Stories this year.

Rasika Dugal

Rasika has been doing small roles here and there for almost a decade, in films like Anwar, No Smoking and Hijack. She also did television shows like P.O.W. But her major calling came this year when she played Safia Manto in Nandita Das’ Manto.

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee has had a remarkable journey. From a casting director in films like Pari, Gabbar is Back, Kalank, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Patiala, The Sky Is Pink and Student of the Year 2, to playing Rajkummar Rao’s friend Jana who gets possessed by Stree, Abhishek has proved he knows the tricks of the trade well. The actor also played the ruthless Compounder in Mirzapur.

Shikha Talsania

She has been a regular face in the theatre scene, but Bollywood fans could only remember her for playing Ranbir Kapoor’s friend in 2009 film Wake Up Sid. Her turn in Veere Di Wedding, as one of the four protagonists, brought her into the limelight. Her Meera tried to maintain a balance between her duties as a mother and a wife while trying to keep her friendships in place.

Jim Sarbh

Before Padmaavat, he was known as the main hijacker in Neerja. But after playing Malik Kafur in the period drama, he proved no role is difficult for him. As the fierce slave-general and confidante of Allauddin Khilji, his complicated bond with his master received a lot of praise. Many even said that his chemistry with Khilji was better than Padmavati and Rawal Ratan Singh! His first shot in the film is one of the best introductory scenes we saw this year. Jim was also seen in Sanju.

Gitanjali Rao

She is a theatre veteran. But making a debut at the age of 45 in October, playing Banita Sandhu’s mother, won her a lot more love. Her subdued act of a parent who has to project herself as the backbone of her family made her character one of the most endearing ones in October. We wish to see her more on the big screen.

Vineet Kumar Singh

After being a part of Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly, Vineet made a mark with Mukkabaaz. It seemed that playing a struggling boxer came naturally to him. From getting his physique to his punches right, his hard work showed and paid off well too. He was also the co-writer for the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

Radhika Madan

Another case of a smooth transition from television to films, Radhika was already a fan favourite due to her hit show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. But she left it all and made her Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in September. Weeks later her second film released – Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha. Radhika’s work in both the films was appreciated, especially her portrayal as one of the two warring sisters in Pataakha. Kudos to her for shedding her glamorous side and playing a village belle right at the start of her film career.

Sohum Shah

You might have seen or maybe missed Sohum Shah’s name in Ship of Theseus, Talvar, Gulaab Gang and Simran, but the actor-producer registered himself in the minds of the audience with Tumbbad. The fantasy horror thriller was several years in the making and it was Soham’s conviction and patience which ultimately paid off.