Breakout actors of 2021: Adarsh Gourav, Sunny Hinduja, Anupam Tripathi and others on the list

To say that the entertainment industry and the way we consume content has undergone a change would be putting it subtly. With the rise of digital medium and multiple OTT platforms, there’s scope for all sorts of genres, stories and creative minds. The shift from the big and small screen at the touch of a button has opened floodgates for new talent too.

As we gear up to bring curtains down on the year 2021, we rewind and review all the web shows, films and digital content that gifted us with actors we can be thankful for. These also include many who’ve been around for years, just that their craft finally got the attention it deserved.

Here’s a list of our 10 breakout actors of 2021 (in no order), who stole the thunder.

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. (Photo: Netflix) Adarsh Gourav shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. (Photo: Netflix)

After doing some small roles, Adarsh Gourav got to roar in The White Tiger. Rubbing shoulders with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh managed to stand out in this rag-to-riches story. His silences spoke loud, his eyes expressed the aspirations of the angry young man of early 2000s. He goes from being naive to ruthless in no time. Adarsh infused life in Balram like his own skin. We are now awaiting for his next Extrapolations with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington with utmost eagerness.

Sunny Hinduja

Sunny Hinduja’s characters Sandeep Bhaiya and Milind received a lot of love from the audience. (Photo: TVF) Sunny Hinduja’s characters Sandeep Bhaiya and Milind received a lot of love from the audience. (Photo: TVF)

The highly relatable Sandeep Bhaiya in Aspirants left an impact. Mentor to the lead actor, he was the friend or relative we all turn to when things became too sticky. He was the heart and soul of the TVF show, and also its moral compass. Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep was pitch-perfect. The actor, who has been around for 14 years, is a familiar face but never got his due. In fact, he almost gave up acting a decade ago when things weren’t going his way. But fate intervened. This year gave him Aspirants, and then around the same time, his Milind in The Family Man 2 received love too. He was recently seen in Inside Edge 3 and is now gearing up for the film Shehzada.

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar is a regular face in Marathi films. (Photo: Netflix) Sai Tamhankar is a regular face in Marathi films. (Photo: Netflix)

The Marathi actor was a comfortable fit in Hindi films with Mimi. Playing Kriti Sanon’s friend, she was her partner-in-crime. An absolute natural on camera, Sai has previously done forgettable work in some Bollywood films. However, Mimi opened new gates for her. She also appeared in web projects like Navarasa and Samantar 2 this year.

Paramvir Singh Cheema

Paramvir Singh Cheema starred in Tabbar that had Pavan Malhotra as the lead actor. (Photo: Paramvir Singh Cheema starred in Tabbar that had Pavan Malhotra as the lead actor. (Photo: Sony LIV)

To believe that Lucky was just a character played by Paramvir Cheema would now be difficult. Such was his finesse that he became the focal point of the quite excellent Tabbar. Paramvir has appeared in Jeet Ki Zid previously. He arrived in Mumbai from Jalandhar via Delhi and struggled for five years. Just when he almost quit acting, Tabbar came calling. His Lucky is a newly recruited righteous cop who is ambitious, head-strong, yet vulnerable and romantic at heart. His modelling experience and personality became an added attraction for the viewers, who thought he looked no less than a real police officer.

Ashlesha Thakur

Ashlesha Thakur plays Manoj Bajpayee’s daughter in web show The Family Man. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Ashlesha Thakur plays Manoj Bajpayee’s daughter in web show The Family Man. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

She was just a kid when The Family Man debuted in 2019. Who would’ve thought that its season two would majorly revolve around Dhriti’s track and Ashlesha won’t just come of age, but even pull off both romantic and complex scenes convincingly. She held her own in front of seasoned performers such as Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the show.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Vaibhav Raj Gupta recently won a Filmfare OTT award for Gullak. (Photo: TVF) Vaibhav Raj Gupta recently won a Filmfare OTT award for Gullak. (Photo: TVF)

Vaibhav Raj Gupta was the heart of the second season of Gullak. Keeping in line with the first season, his character was still shown as an unemployed man who is starting to question his decisions. While the first part of the season had his character Annu showing off his connections, it was his performance in the last episode that was truly heart-wrenching. Vaibhav stole the show with the family portrait and made sure that the audience was left teary-eyed in the end.

Amruta Subhash

Amruta Subhash first got noticed in Gully Boy. (Photo: Netflix) Amruta Subhash first got noticed in Gully Boy. (Photo: Netflix)

Amruta is a National Award winning actor and a regular face in theatre, with films like Firaaq and Raman Raghav 2.0 under her belt. While playing Ranveer Singh’s mother in Gully Boy made her familiar, she later did Selection Day, Sacred Games 2 and Choked. In 2021, she again shown in Bombay Begums as bar dancer Lily who tries to pull a scam to ensure a better life for her son. Amruta delivers numerous heart-wrenching scenes, some even depicting helplessness of a mother and a woman living at a chawl in a man’s world. She later gave her image a complete make-over with Dhamaka, where she played Kartik Aaryan’s ambitious TRP-hungry boss.

Anshuman Pushkar

Anshuman Pushkar’s nuanced acting in Grahan received praise. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) Anshuman Pushkar’s nuanced acting in Grahan received praise. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

The show was set against the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that happened in Bokaro and here, Anshumaan Pushkar took charge with his commanding personality. His subtle charm as he played Rishi had you rooting for his love story with Manu. Anshumaan has appeared in shows like Jamtara and Kathmandu Connection, but Grahan gave him the platform to showcase his skills as a nuanced performer who had to fight against his wishes, just so he could save his love.

Inayat Verma

Inayat Verma is the latest child actor who’s getting a lot of love on screen. (Photo: Netflix) Inayat Verma is the latest child actor who’s getting a lot of love on screen. (Photo: Netflix)

From being the adorable, huggable Mini in Ludo to the unsuspecting Binny who unknowingly carries out a heinous crime in Ajeeb Daastaans, child actor Inayat had two projects this year that proved she has a long inning. Inayat is a natural for her age, a curious little bomb who changes the life of her buddy Bittu (Abhishek Bachchan) in Ludo. Her last shot of parting with Bittu is everything! And her silent stares as Binny in Ajeeb Daastaans made her short Khilauna, a shocking story. Inayat is surely a child artiste to watch out for.

Anupam Tripathi

Anupam Tripathi played a Pakistani migrant worker in Korean dystopian drama in Squid Game. (Photo: Netflix) Anupam Tripathi played a Pakistani migrant worker in Korean dystopian drama in Squid Game. (Photo: Netflix)

The Indian actor found instant fame globally with the sleeper hit Squid Game this year. Anupam’s love for acting took him places, and he reached South Korea to try his luck. His Ali in the Netflix show turned heads as he portrayed the hardships Asians have to undergo and the class divide.

Which actor have you enjoyed watching this year?