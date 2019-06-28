Brahmin organisations protest against Article 15 outside cinema halls in Kanpur

Members of various Brahmin organisations on Friday staged protests outside cinema halls here against the screening of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 which deals with caste discrimination.

Advertising

“The protest led to the screening of the film getting cancelled in all cinema halls including Z-square mall. As soon as the screening started, situation outside the cinema halls and the mall became tensed,” Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

Members of various Brahmin organisations like Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Ekta Parishad, Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Parshuram Sarva Kalyan and Brahmin Mahasabha raised slogans against the actors and the producer of the film and tore off film posters, the SP added.

He also added heavy police force has been deployed in and around the mall and other cinema halls on the state.

Advertising

Article 15 has received positive critical reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars and wrote, “Sinha set the bar high with Mulk, which brought back the words Hindu and Muslim, and everything they stand for, back into mainstream cinema. Article 15, which comes less than a year later, is not as impactful as Mulk, but it is as important a film. Corrosive religious fundamentalism divides us; caste keeps us separated in perpetuity.”

“To make films which topline these subjects is a way of getting us to talk, and, in an ideal world, start some kind of a push-back against injustice and oppression, things we have dangerously begun taking for granted. Article 15 may have an unsatisfactory element or two, but as a film, it rushes in to reclaim the grounds we have ceded. It is what is needed– a clarion call, a bugle, a calling-out– all rolled in one,” she added.