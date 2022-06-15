scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Alia Bhatt calls Brahmastra’s trailer a piece of her heart, here’s how Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor reacted

Brahmastra trailer is out, and Bollywood celebs heaped praise on director Ayan Mukerji's vision. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. 

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 15, 2022 1:44:50 pm
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt brahmastraAlia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra's trailer was released today. (Photo: PR HANDOUT)

The makers of Brahmastra released the film’s trailer on Wednesday morning. Celebs shared their reactions for the film, which has been in the making for almost five years now. From Ranbir-Alia’s chemistry to Mouni Roy’s evil avatar, the trailer got thumbs up from Bollywood.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and called Brahmastra “exciting.” “This looks so promising and exciting. Kudos team,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. Soni Razdan dropped a comment on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram update, which read, “How absolutely amazingly stunning.”

“This is huge! A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of his spectacular vision. Truly a world like we have never seen before,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima found the trailer “wow,” while Bhumi Pednekar wrote she “can’t wait” to watch the film soon. Riteish Deshmukh was all praise for the Brahmastra team. “This looks Awesomeeeee my dearest @karanjohar – spectacular, magical, unreal. Ranbir, @aliaa08 @SrBachchan sir you guys are breathtakingly amazing – Bring it On!!! Congratulations to the entire team of #Brahmastra,” his tweet read. Dia Mirza said the trailer gave her “goosebumps.”

ALSO READ |Chiranjeevi dubs for Brahmastra’s Telugu version, Alia Bhatt says ‘thank you for blessing us with your energy’

Fans also declared Brahmastra a “blockbuster.” Many called it a fine trailer.

Brahmastra, which will be in three parts, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva who possesses a superpower in the form of ‘Fire Astra’. In the trailer, we see Ranbir as Shiva and how he explains that the fire never harms him. It is in the latter half of the trailer that we see that he, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, are protecting Brahmastra from Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist in the film. Brahmastra will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, a glimpse of which we see even in the trailer.

A source told indianexpress.com, “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is totally looking forward to the film’s release.”

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film releases in theatres on September 9.

