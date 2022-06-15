Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, SRK’s glimpse and a CGI fest

The trailer of Brahmastra Part One Shiva landed early on Wednesday morning. The long-in-gestation movie, starring couple of the moment Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, revealed some of its secret in the almost three-minute video, while teasing a few others. Brahmastra trailer, as advertised earlier, is high on VFX as it establishes a universe of superheroes who safeguard the weapons that harness the power of elements – and the big daddy of them all, the Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva is introduced as a guy next door till we find out that fire cannot burn him. His sweet moment with Alia Bhatt’s Isha is disturbed by CGI fire, which makes him reveal the truth to her. We are then introduced to the forces of good an evil – Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna on the side of angels and Mouni Roy as the harbinger of darkness. This is the introduction to the Astraverse. However, fans are pointing out the dark figure with long mane as Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked about cameo. While his face has not been revealed, people are quite sure that it is SRK himself.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

See the Brahmastra trailer here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While similarities will be drawn between Astraverse and MCU, director Ayan Mukerji earlier said that Brahmastra is not a superhero film. “I am not a superhero nerd. I love some of the superhero films like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Spiderman’… I am not the biggest superhero fan. I would like to say that I am more of a fantasy film fan. And I honestly think ‘Brahmastra’ is not a superhero film. It is not about a guy wearing a costume and necessarily saving people,” he told IANS recently.

The film is in 3D and a big-screen spectacle so some of the impact is lost when we watch the trailer on our hand-held devices. The film’s makers have promised a great experience and a desi track into the fantasy genre. As Ayan had explained, “I am probably more affected by things from Indian roots by our gods and goddesses, by stories of Indian history, perhaps more than superheroes. It’s a combination of influences that have affected me in this film.”