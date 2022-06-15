scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, SRK’s glimpse and a CGI fest

Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer introduces us to Astraverse and its huge cast – Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna as the good guys and Mouni Roy as the conduit of darkness.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 15, 2022 9:57:13 am
brahmastra trailer, Alia, ranbir, srkThe Trailer of Brahmāstra is here.

The trailer of Brahmastra Part One Shiva landed early on Wednesday morning. The long-in-gestation movie, starring couple of the moment Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, revealed some of its secret in the almost three-minute video, while teasing a few others. Brahmastra trailer, as advertised earlier, is high on VFX as it establishes a universe of superheroes who safeguard the weapons that harness the power of elements – and the big daddy of them all, the Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva is introduced as a guy next door till we find out that fire cannot burn him. His sweet moment with Alia Bhatt’s Isha is disturbed by CGI fire, which makes him reveal the truth to her. We are then introduced to the forces of good an evil – Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna on the side of angels and Mouni Roy as the harbinger of darkness. This is the introduction to the Astraverse. However, fans are pointing out the dark figure with long mane as Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked about cameo. While his face has not been revealed, people are quite sure that it is SRK himself.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

See the Brahmastra trailer here:

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>

While similarities will be drawn between Astraverse and MCU, director Ayan Mukerji earlier said that Brahmastra is not a superhero film. “I am not a superhero nerd. I love some of the superhero films like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Spiderman’… I am not the biggest superhero fan. I would like to say that I am more of a fantasy film fan. And I honestly think ‘Brahmastra’ is not a superhero film. It is not about a guy wearing a costume and necessarily saving people,” he told IANS recently.

The film is in 3D and a big-screen spectacle so some of the impact is lost when we watch the trailer on our hand-held devices. The film’s makers have promised a great experience and a desi track into the fantasy genre. As Ayan had explained, “I am probably more affected by things from Indian roots by our gods and goddesses, by stories of Indian history, perhaps more than superheroes. It’s a combination of influences that have affected me in this film.”

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement