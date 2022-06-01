Brahmastra: Fans are positive that superheroic trishul-wielding character is played by Shah Rukh Khan

Fans are sure that they spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser for Brahmastra, a big-budget fantasy drama that’ll be released in September. The film’s first trailer will be unveiled this month. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, but is said to feature Shah Rukh in an extended cameo.

Viewers highlighted on shot in the teaser, which appeared to show a long-haired character walking towards magical boulders with a ‘trishul‘ in his hand. They were positive that this is Shah Rukh.

“That’s SHAH RUKH KHAN with Trishul,” one person wrote on Twitter, sharing a screengrab of the shot. At the time when Brahmastra was being shot, Shah Rukh had similar long hair, for his film Pathaan. Rumours about his cameo in the film have been doing the rounds for years. “End of discussion,” wrote one fan in a tweet, sharing the profile page of WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar, who had previously posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film, apparently of the same shot being filmed. The same picture was earlier shared by director Ayan Mukerji.

The guy in second picture is most probably #ShahRukhKhan 🔥👑. And the reason for it : They introduced everyone from cast with name and instantly they showed the second guy without name that’s the main reason he can be our King Khan 🙌 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/y6rWDDt4fV — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) May 31, 2022

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others. The teaser revealed the first looks of Amitabh, Mouni and Nagarjuna’s characters, and also gave a glimpse of the film’s big-budget effects and epic scope. Brahmastra has been in the making for seven years, with Alia and Ranbir meeting, falling in love, and tying the knot in the meantime.

Ranbir and Ayan were joined by director SS Rajamouli as they promoted the film in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The film is slated for a September 9 release in theatres. Shah Rukh is currently prepping his big acting comeback, with three films lined up — Pathaan, Dunki, and the as yet unannounced action film directed by Atlee.