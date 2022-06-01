scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Brahmastra: Fans are positive that superheroic trishul-wielding character is played by Shah Rukh Khan

A teaser for Brahmastra was unveiled ahead of the trailer debut later this month, and it showed the best look yet at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fantasy epic.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 1:42:06 pm
Fans are sure that the trishul-wielding character is played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans are sure that they spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser for Brahmastra, a big-budget fantasy drama that’ll be released in September. The film’s first trailer will be unveiled this month. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, but is said to feature Shah Rukh in an extended cameo.

Viewers highlighted on shot in the teaser, which appeared to show a long-haired character walking towards magical boulders with a ‘trishul‘ in his hand. They were positive that this is Shah Rukh.

Also read |Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji says he didn’t think the film would ever get made: ‘Thought I’ll die making it’

“That’s SHAH RUKH KHAN with Trishul,” one person wrote on Twitter, sharing a screengrab of the shot. At the time when Brahmastra was being shot, Shah Rukh had similar long hair, for his film Pathaan. Rumours about his cameo in the film have been doing the rounds for years. “End of discussion,” wrote one fan in a tweet, sharing the profile page of WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar, who had previously posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film, apparently of the same shot being filmed. The same picture was earlier shared by director Ayan Mukerji.

 

 

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others. The teaser revealed the first looks of Amitabh, Mouni and Nagarjuna’s characters, and also gave a glimpse of the film’s big-budget effects and epic scope. Brahmastra has been in the making for seven years, with Alia and Ranbir meeting, falling in love, and tying the knot in the meantime.

Ranbir and Ayan were joined by director SS Rajamouli as they promoted the film in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The film is slated for a September 9 release in theatres. Shah Rukh is currently prepping his big acting comeback, with three films lined up — Pathaan, Dunki, and the as yet unannounced action film directed by Atlee.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

‘The music has stopped: Singer KK passes away in Kolkata, fans pay tribute
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement