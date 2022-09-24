Brahmastra song Rasiya is the love anthem of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva and Alia Bhatt’s Isha. Watch

Director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One Shiva has been the talking point among Hindi film fans since its release. Now, to keep the conversation going, the makers have released the song Rasiya. While the track played in the movie, its complete version released on YouTube on Saturday.

The romantic song has been sung by Tushar Joshi and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The song’s lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song captures the spirit of love between Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and Isha, played by Alia Bhatt.

Talking about the track, Tushar said in a statement, “Rasiya was a sample track for the film and I am overwhelmed with the response and love that we are receiving for this track. It’s only due to the audience demand that this song is exclusively being released post the movie release. It has been a great experience to voice Rasiya and I’m really excited about the release.”

Shreya Ghoshal, who is known for her melodious voice, said, “It has always been a delightful experience to work with Pritam Da. Being a part of the biggest movie of the year is special, and I am glad the full song is out now on popular demand. I had a lot of fun recording the song. The track touches one’s soul and I am certain that the audience will give immense love to Rasiya.” Pritam added, “I loved and enjoyed composing for Rasiya. Brahmastra’s album has topped charts globally and I am very hopeful fans will love Rasiya too.”

Brahmastra Part One Shiva released on September 9 and has broken several records at the box office. The film is said to be a trilogy and Ayan has shared that the second part titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will release by December 2025.