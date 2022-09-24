scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Brahmastra song Rasiya is the love anthem of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva and Alia Bhatt’s Isha. Watch

Brahmastra song Rasiya has been composed by Pritam with vocals by Tushar Joshi and Shreya Ghoshal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia BhattActors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest track Rasiya from the film Brahmastra has been released. (Photo: PR Handout)

Director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One Shiva has been the talking point among Hindi film fans since its release. Now, to keep the conversation going, the makers have released the song Rasiya. While the track played in the movie, its complete version released on YouTube on Saturday.

The romantic song has been sung by Tushar Joshi and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The song’s lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song captures the spirit of love between Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and Isha, played by Alia Bhatt.

Also Read |Ayan Mukerji says Shah Rukh Khan’s Brahmastra scene had ‘Iron Man-like tonality’: ‘It is a bit of an item sequence’

Talking about the track, Tushar said in a statement, “Rasiya was a sample track for the film and I am overwhelmed with the response and love that we are receiving for this track. It’s only due to the audience demand that this song is exclusively being released post the movie release. It has been a great experience to voice Rasiya and I’m really excited about the release.”

Shreya Ghoshal, who is known for her melodious voice, said, “It has always been a delightful experience to work with Pritam Da. Being a part of the biggest movie of the year is special, and I am glad the full song is out now on popular demand. I had a lot of fun recording the song. The track touches one’s soul and I am certain that the audience will give immense love to Rasiya.” Pritam added, “I loved and enjoyed composing for Rasiya. Brahmastra’s album has topped charts globally and I am very hopeful fans will love Rasiya too.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...

Brahmastra Part One Shiva released on September 9 and has broken several records at the box office. The film is said to be a trilogy and Ayan has shared that the second part titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will release by December 2025.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:54:05 pm
Next Story

England W vs India W (ENG vs IND) 3rd ODI Live Updates: Jhulan Goswami to play her last international match at Lord’s

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement