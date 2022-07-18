Brahmastra song Kesariya gets fans’ love, but also trolling: ‘A piece of elaichi can ruin the entire biryani’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor said they resonated with “Kesariya” from Brahmastra so much that they named it “their song.” And we know why. The palpable chemistry between soon-to-be parents, and the way director Ayan Mukerji has captured the colours and vibe of Varanasi in the song video is the high point of the track.

The much-awaited full version released on Sunday. Several Bollywood celebs including Anil Kapoor and Sophie Choudry got on to praise the love ballad. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan wrote, “Already on Loop … @ipritamofficial @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @ariiitsingh The Genius trio … @ayan_mukerji does it again… Another love song to sooth your soul for years… @aliaabhatt and RK looking smashing … Already waiting for 9th Sept…”

Alia Bhatt posted several messages from Bollywood celebs on ‘Kesariya’, in her Instagram stories. Alia Bhatt posted several messages from Bollywood celebs on ‘Kesariya’, in her Instagram stories.

Jugjugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta posted in his Instagram stories, “‘Patjhad ke mausam mein bhi, rangi chanaaron jaisi. Jhanke sannaton mein tu veena ke taaron jaisi.’ The absolute genius of @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial and @ipritamofficial dada at play one more time! The maverick @ayan_mukerji creating magic like only he can! To top it, when you have @aliaabhatt and Ranbir living the poetry on screen, you get an overwhelming feeling. This is all shades of love.”

And as listeners kept marvelling over Pritam’s music and Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, the song ended up triggering a meme fest on social media because of a certain portion. The lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya received a lot of love, but two words turned a dampener – “Love storiya.”

Fans posted dozens of memes and jokes, some even cribbing about the two words which they felt ruined the entire flow of song. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltak Chashma to Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa, the memes took things too far leaving many sad yet laughing.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The move is first in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Astraverse’ trilogy. It is slated to release on September 9.